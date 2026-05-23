Paloma about town: From Cannes chatter to cricket fever

It’s that time of year when the country melts collectively, the internet turns into a fashion jury, and entire households plan their evenings around the IPL. Everyone in the city currently walks around looking mildly betrayed by the weather, clutching iced coffee like emotional support accessories. Meanwhile, the world is split into two camps: people discussing red carpet looks from Cannes and people screaming at televisions over cricket — though in some cases, those groups overlap.

Chennai’s social circuit swaps sweat for style, sparkle and speakeasies

Ed-a-Mamma made its debut at VR Mall and drew plenty of familiar faces from the city’s mum crowd. Guests checked out kidswear, toys, and easy gifting options, while conversations drifted from vacation plans to surviving the holidays with children at home full-time.