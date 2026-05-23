Paloma about town: From Cannes chatter to cricket fever

It’s that time of year when the country melts collectively, the internet turns into a fashion jury, and entire households plan their evenings around the IPL. Everyone in the city currently walks around looking mildly betrayed by the weather, clutching iced coffee like emotional support accessories. Meanwhile, the world is split into two camps: people discussing red carpet looks from Cannes and people screaming at televisions over cricket — though in some cases, those groups overlap.
Ed-a-Mamma made its debut at VR Mall and drew plenty of familiar faces from the city’s mum crowd. Guests checked out kidswear, toys, and easy gifting options, while conversations drifted from vacation plans to surviving the holidays with children at home full-time.
Sobé Decor brought a little bit of Malaysia to Chennai with Everyday Malaysia, hosted at its Kukoo Concept Store space. The evening mixed Malaysian handicrafts, elegant tablescapes and pandan-led bites that quickly became the most photographed part of the event. Guests swapped travel stories, compared favourite dishes and debated where to find the best Malaysian food in the city.
Chennai’s beauty and fashion crowd clearly understood the assignment at Beauty Experience—Walk of Glam, curated by Prasad Bidapa at Phoenix Marketcity Chennai. The evening blended runway glamour, beauty showcases, music, and enough content opportunities to keep social media feeds active all weekend. A major highlight was celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni. On the runway, we spotted the season’s favourites— easy summery dresses, denims, and date-night looks clearly designed for dramatic entrances and even better Instagram photos.For more updates, join/follow our, and channels
GRT Hotels & Resorts also added some intrigue to Chennai’s nightlife scene with the launch of The Code by Steam & Whistles, a retro-style speakeasy hidden away in T Nagar. With a very deliberate air of mystery around the space, the venue already seems to have become the city’s latest “have you been there yet?” spot.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels