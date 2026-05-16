Paloma about town: Chennai survived this week on politics and cricket

Chennai spent this week indoors, unusually united by television screens instead of traffic. Tea shops turned political studios, WhatsApp groups became war rooms, and every second person suddenly had a constitutional opinion. The formation of the new government brought that rare kind of city-wide pause, the kind where even people who claim they “don’t follow politics” somehow knew every update by the hour. And just when the city was done arguing about politics, the IPL arrived every evening to emotionally destabilise everyone all over again.

A week of politics, cricket and couture

Chennai right now is basically surviving on two things: coalition math and net run rate calculations. Thankfully by Sunday things calmed down, just in time for Mother’s Day.