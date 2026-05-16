Paloma about town: Chennai survived this week on politics and cricket

Chennai spent this week indoors, unusually united by television screens instead of traffic. Tea shops turned political studios, WhatsApp groups became war rooms, and every second person suddenly had a constitutional opinion. The formation of the new government brought that rare kind of city-wide pause, the kind where even people who claim they “don’t follow politics” somehow knew every update by the hour. And just when the city was done arguing about politics, the IPL arrived every evening to emotionally destabilise everyone all over again.
Chennai right now is basically surviving on two things: coalition math and net run rate calculations. Thankfully by Sunday things calmed down, just in time for Mother’s Day.
The Zimson’s Mother’s Day event, The Timeless Bond, at their boutique in Neelankarai, was wholesome fun. Mothers, daughters, and even a refreshing number of sons showed up, which meant the evening quickly turned into a mix of emotional stories, savage family call-outs, and constant laughter. Between gorgeous watches, light nibbles, gifts and a cake-cutting, there was never a dull moment. The luxury timepieces may have been the stars on display, but honestly, the real entertainment was watching different generations roast each other with love.
We also saw some mega drama – the good kind — at my dear friend Karun Raman’s birthday party. No surprises that one of Chennai’s best known fashion choreographers went with a Devil Wears Prada theme and honestly, Miranda Priestly herself would have approved. The décor was glamorous, moody and aggressively Instagrammable—not that the crowd needed encouragement. The fashion fraternity was in full attendance with models, designers, stylists, and photographers, all dressed with a touch of whimsy. And just when the night couldn’t get more dramatic, a surprise drag performance by drag artiste Beyoncé brought the house down. Here’s raising a toast to a fabulous year ahead for Karun!