Paloma about town: When Chennai turns into an air fryer, the city eats its way through it

Chennai right now is less ‘weather’ and more air fryer with a humidity setting. The heat arrives early, lingers late, and turns even the shortest outing into a calculated decision. So the city does what it does best—it adapts. The most obvious escape is distance: hill stations like Kodaikanal, quick getaways to Ooty, or for the ambitious, long-haul holidays stretching as far as Japan. Schools closing for the season only fuels the exodus. But for those staying back, the coping mechanisms are just as telling.

What is Chennai’s summer looking like?

Cafés are filled with people nursing iced matchas and cold coffees, stretching conversations well past sunset. Mango season is in full swing, and menus across the city are leaning into it—curries, cheesecakes, sundaes, milkshakes, all competing to outdo each. But I have to say, I’m mighty impressed that even as temperatures soar, Chennai’s appetite for going out hasn’t dimmed. New cafés, restobars, and hybrid spaces continue to open at a steady pace, each promising better air-conditioning and a new excuse to step out. It seems to be less about braving the heat and more about finding clever ways around it.