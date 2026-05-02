Paloma about town: When Chennai turns into an air fryer, the city eats its way through it

Chennai right now is less ‘weather’ and more air fryer with a humidity setting. The heat arrives early, lingers late, and turns even the shortest outing into a calculated decision. So the city does what it does best—it adapts. The most obvious escape is distance: hill stations like Kodaikanal, quick getaways to Ooty, or for the ambitious, long-haul holidays stretching as far as Japan. Schools closing for the season only fuels the exodus. But for those staying back, the coping mechanisms are just as telling.
Cafés are filled with people nursing iced matchas and cold coffees, stretching conversations well past sunset. Mango season is in full swing, and menus across the city are leaning into it—curries, cheesecakes, sundaes, milkshakes, all competing to outdo each. But I have to say, I’m mighty impressed that even as temperatures soar, Chennai’s appetite for going out hasn’t dimmed. New cafés, restobars, and hybrid spaces continue to open at a steady pace, each promising better air-conditioning and a new excuse to step out. It seems to be less about braving the heat and more about finding clever ways around it.
One such recent stop for me was Beanstalk Farmers, which has been hosting a series of curated tastings. With a quieter, more thoughtful approach to dining, their menus focus on seasonal produce and local sourcing. Now Beanstalk Farmers isn’t just another new dining spot, it began as a farm-to-home venture focused on connecting consumers directly with farmers. Built around seasonal, chemical-free produce and traceable sourcing, the brand has steadily grown into a wider food ecosystem, offering everything from fresh fruits to pantry staples. We enjoyed the mushroom rice paper wontons and the dark chocolate tart, with our cold brews, with the highlight being the house special mango chamomile tea. Cheers to battling the summer, one small indulgence at a time.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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