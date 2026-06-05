This quirky homegrown brand is turning pets into pop-culture style icons

For Sakshi Bawa, founder of Mutt of Course, the journey began with Coco, the family’s first dog and, as she fondly calls him, the “main mutt” behind the brand. When searching for products for him, she found a market filled with mass-produced offerings that lacked personality, thoughtful design, and individuality.
“We started getting things custom-made because finding products that fit well and felt special was surprisingly difficult,” she recalls. What began as custom clothing and walking gear for Coco soon evolved into a business as friends and family began requesting similar pieces. “Every animal is unique and doesn’t deserve the same old red rubber ball or plain black collar available everywhere.”
Today, Mutt of Course offers over 3,000 Indian-made SKUs spanning everything from festive wear and wedding outfits to raincoats, toys, treats, beds, and accessories. Collections such as Gin N’ Tonic and The Royal Tiger reflect the brand’s signature blend of design, functionality, and humour.
The pet industry itself is undergoing a significant shift. According to Sakshi, pet owners are increasingly becoming pet parents, driving demand for human-grade products. This has inspired innovations such as breathable mesh-lined raincoats, cotton T-shirts, and personality-driven walk wear featuring slogans like ‘I Only Like Hoomans.’ Consumers are also seeking intricate prints, elevated materials, and fashion-forward designs that mirror trends seen in human retail.
Nostalgia and pop culture have emerged as another major influence. Mutt of Course has introduced India’s first Garfield and Jurassic World collections for pets, following earlier launches inspired by Harry Potter, Tom & Jerry, and Scooby-Doo. From pet hats with ear cut-outs to mats shaped like the iconic Jurassic Park jeep, the collections allow pet parents to share cherished childhood memories with their furry companions.
Unexpected bestsellers continue to surprise the team. Cat hats, initially launched as an experimental product, quickly sold out, while martingale dog collars have gained popularity as pet parents become more informed about safer walking accessories.
Humour remains central to the brand’s identity. Inspired by their own pets, Coco and Magic, Mutt of Course has launched quirky collections featuring doughnuts, bacon, snacks, and even a rope squeaky bra toy inspired by pets’ tendency to steal household items. A weed-inspired ‘Joint Toy’ is among its latest playful introductions.
Social media has further accelerated the growth of design-led pet products. Beyond driving discovery, it provides valuable feedback that helps refine products, from harnesses to travel accessories. As Indian consumers become increasingly willing to invest in quality and aesthetics for their pets, Sakshi believes the market is steadily maturing.
After all, as she puts it, the real decision-makers behind the brand aren’t the humans at all—they’re the pets.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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