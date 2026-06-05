This quirky homegrown brand is turning pets into pop-culture style icons

“We started getting things custom-made because finding products that fit well and felt special was surprisingly difficult,” she recalls. What began as custom clothing and walking gear for Coco soon evolved into a business as friends and family began requesting similar pieces. “Every animal is unique and doesn’t deserve the same old red rubber ball or plain black collar available everywhere.”

Today, Mutt of Course offers over 3,000 Indian-made SKUs spanning everything from festive wear and wedding outfits to raincoats, toys, treats, beds, and accessories. Collections such as Gin N’ Tonic and The Royal Tiger reflect the brand’s signature blend of design, functionality, and humour.