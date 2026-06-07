Is wrapping food in newspaper risking your health? Here's what the FSSAI says

Newspaper wrapped foods have always been prevalent in India. However, it has now been established by FSSAI that this practice is hazardous to consumers. The authorities have declared that the consumption of foods wrapped in newspapers could lead to exposure to many chemicals and germs which could pose health risks. Therefore, it has been decided to take strong measures against this practice within all food businesses.
A recent inspection carried out in Mumbai has raised concern regarding the use of newspapers by a seller of vada pav. As such, representatives from the Western Zone of FSSAI and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have acted accordingly to the situation. In their actions, they emphasized that even after issuing the previous warnings, newspapers-wrapped foods are still evident in crowded markets.
According to FSSAI, the printing ink which is present in newspapers can contain various chemical substances along with pigments and binders. If these newspapers are brought in direct contact with food, then there can be chances that these chemical substances are transferred to the food materials. Moreover, newspapers are also likely to contain dirt, dust and microorganisms due to the process of printing and transportation.
It has been made abundantly clear by the regulator that newspaper-wrapped foods will no longer be allowed under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. This means that using newspapers for purposes such as oil absorption for frying or storing leftovers is strictly forbidden. Businesses dealing in food items have now been advised to move to acceptable forms of packaging.
FSSAI has asked all types of food handlers, which include not only street vendors but also fast-food joints, catering services, and even mobile food vendors, to follow this order. Failure to do so can result in legal action against them. This move has been taken with the aim of reducing health hazards and ensuring safe food packaging.
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