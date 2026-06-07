Is wrapping food in newspaper risking your health? Here's what the FSSAI says

According to FSSAI, the printing ink which is present in newspapers can contain various chemical substances along with pigments and binders. If these newspapers are brought in direct contact with food, then there can be chances that these chemical substances are transferred to the food materials. Moreover, newspapers are also likely to contain dirt, dust and microorganisms due to the process of printing and transportation.

It has been made abundantly clear by the regulator that newspaper-wrapped foods will no longer be allowed under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. This means that using newspapers for purposes such as oil absorption for frying or storing leftovers is strictly forbidden. Businesses dealing in food items have now been advised to move to acceptable forms of packaging.

FSSAI has asked all types of food handlers, which include not only street vendors but also fast-food joints, catering services, and even mobile food vendors, to follow this order. Failure to do so can result in legal action against them. This move has been taken with the aim of reducing health hazards and ensuring safe food packaging.