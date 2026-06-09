Are Mukbang trends secretly ruining the creators' health? Here's the truth

Scroll through your feed and you can find the Mukbang trends making a normal meal into a tasty virtual event. However, beyond all the hype there is also an increasing amount of doubts that such eating trends may be damaging the creators. The Mukbang began as a Korean ‘eating broadcast’ trend. The creators ate huge portions of food live while communicating with their viewers online.

How the Mukbang trends affect the creators’ physical and mental health?

With the increased popularity of Mukbang trends, content creators might be forced to eat huge amounts of food continuously even though they may not be feeling hungry. They may experience physical discomforts such as bloating, exhaustion, and inconsistent meal times. In addition, overeating continually could affect their natural appetite.