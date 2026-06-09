Are Mukbang trends secretly ruining the creators' health? Here's the truth

Scroll through your feed and you can find the Mukbang trends making a normal meal into a tasty virtual event. However, beyond all the hype there is also an increasing amount of doubts that such eating trends may be damaging the creators. The Mukbang began as a Korean ‘eating broadcast’ trend. The creators ate huge portions of food live while communicating with their viewers online.
With the increased popularity of Mukbang trends, content creators might be forced to eat huge amounts of food continuously even though they may not be feeling hungry. They may experience physical discomforts such as bloating, exhaustion, and inconsistent meal times. In addition, overeating continually could affect their natural appetite.
Mukbang habits done over an extended period of time can put strain on the body if high-calorie foods are regularly eaten without adequate rest periods in between. The consequences may include disruption of metabolism, fatigue, and gastrointestinal issues such as heartburn and gas.
Repetition of overeating through visual media can also disrupt the regulation of natural hunger, which will make it difficult for content creators to determine when they have reached their limits. There are instances where the strain placed on maintaining their performance amid their inconsistent eating habits has resulted in poor sleep quality and exhaustion.
The burden, however, is not limited to the physical realm. The psychological burden is also very high. Most creators rely on audience responses for relevance. When the responses are less than expected, the creator could be compelled to go beyond the normal limits.
On many occasions, the Mukbang trends are characterized by a combination of entertainment and lifestyle. You can see the host treat extreme eating as a part of their everyday job regardless of how it affects their health. Eventually, this can result in weight fluctuations, exhaustion, and even performance anxiety.
Recently, a Mukbang creator, Madhuri Lahiri aka Maddy Eats, have opened up on her health journey and the effects of extreme eating on her overall health. She also mentioned that she had to take Mounjaro injections to manage her weight loss.
Ultimately, the Mukbang trends are neither entirely evil nor innocent. Rather, there is an element of grey that lies within the area of entertaining and influential media.