‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark: Gurugram man at Pranit More’s comedy show fired over viral video

This viral video has led to a hasty corporate response when a 22-year-old professional was fired from his work because of his comments about ‘Rs 370 biryani’ made during a comedy show of Pranit More. After appearing in a live comedy show with a comedian named Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, who worked in a design company based in Gurugram, became a victim of online rage, which sparked intense discussions on corporate ethics, online accountability and modern dating etiquette.
During the session of audience interactions, Himanshu mentioned that during a recent date, he had paid an amount for a meal. He further went on to mention that after offering him a ride back home, the woman could give him something in return as she knew what he was paying for. His statement raised alarm among his viewers who found this comment misogynistic and reflected toxic masculinity prevalent in society today. In a matter of minutes, the video turned into an online storm as users found themselves enraged by his comments.
The repercussions soon spread into his work environment at Starvik Design. Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of the Gurugram-based design firm, produced an official video statement where he officially made it known that he had decided to cut all connections with his employee forthwith. According to Vivek, although the thorough review carried out in-house failed to unearth any grievances by any of the female employees against Himanshu’s conduct within the corporate environment, he was directly culpable for having tarnished the corporate atmosphere.
Nevertheless, most of the internet observers appear to be unrelenting toward this call for forgiveness as they believe that holding people responsible is important in fighting the deeply rooted misogyny within our society. Given the intricacies of the current social dynamics, for those professionals who are more evolved, the corporate world is a very strong lesson on the non-negotiability of one’s conduct in order to maintain professional identity. In the end, true modern dating etiquette requires genuine mutual respect and equality, proving that outdated entitlement has absolutely no place in contemporary lifestyle choices.