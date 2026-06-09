‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark: Gurugram man at Pranit More’s comedy show fired over viral video

The repercussions soon spread into his work environment at Starvik Design. Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of the Gurugram-based design firm, produced an official video statement where he officially made it known that he had decided to cut all connections with his employee forthwith. According to Vivek, although the thorough review carried out in-house failed to unearth any grievances by any of the female employees against Himanshu’s conduct within the corporate environment, he was directly culpable for having tarnished the corporate atmosphere.

Nevertheless, most of the internet observers appear to be unrelenting toward this call for forgiveness as they believe that holding people responsible is important in fighting the deeply rooted misogyny within our society. Given the intricacies of the current social dynamics, for those professionals who are more evolved, the corporate world is a very strong lesson on the non-negotiability of one’s conduct in order to maintain professional identity. In the end, true modern dating etiquette requires genuine mutual respect and equality, proving that outdated entitlement has absolutely no place in contemporary lifestyle choices.