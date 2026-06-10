Miami’s Mutra marks first Michelin-star kosher restaurant

Last week, Mutra, a kosher restaurant based out of Miami, made history by being the very first Michelin star Kosher restaurant award. This accolade has not just significance for the establishment and the chef behind the food, who is Raz Shabtai, but also to the entire kosher cuisine culture.

First Michelin-star kosher restaurant puts Jerusalem cuisine in the spotlight

Since opening its doors in February 2025, Mutra, the first Michelin-star kosher restaurant, has been the brainchild of the Israeli chef Raz Shabtai, who has chosen to name the restaurant after his Jerusalem-born grandmother whose cuisine and experiences with her still influence the restaurant’s cuisine.