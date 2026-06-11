Hyderabad's Fish Prasadam ritual: Why this 180-year-old tradition attracts asthma patients

Every year thousands of devotees come to attend the unique Hyderabad’s Fish Prasadam ritual. This custom has been in practice for over 180 years. This special event takes place every year on Mrigasira Karthi, the day which signifies the beginning of monsoons according to the Hindu calendar. On this particular day, many devotees come to the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally to be part of this ritual which is conducted by the Bathini family.

Hyderabad's Fish Prasadam ritual: History, practice and beliefs

The ritual has existed since 1845, handed down through generations of the Bathini family. As per local folklore, the custom started with a holy man from the Himalayas coming into the house of Veeranna Goud during rain on a Mrigasira Karthi night.