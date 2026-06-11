Hyderabad's Fish Prasadam ritual: Why this 180-year-old tradition attracts asthma patients

Every year thousands of devotees come to attend the unique Hyderabad’s Fish Prasadam ritual. This custom has been in practice for over 180 years. This special event takes place every year on Mrigasira Karthi, the day which signifies the beginning of monsoons according to the Hindu calendar. On this particular day, many devotees come to the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally to be part of this ritual which is conducted by the Bathini family.
The ritual has existed since 1845, handed down through generations of the Bathini family. As per local folklore, the custom started with a holy man from the Himalayas coming into the house of Veeranna Goud during rain on a Mrigasira Karthi night.
Veeranna Goud, a toddy seller who was famous for his acts of benevolence towards the needy, invited the man inside and gave him something to eat, dry clothes, and a place to stay for the night. Prior to departing on the following day, it is believed that Veeranna Goud shared a special recipe of herbs for the treatment of breathing problems with the sage.
As a part of Hyderabad's Fish Prasadam ritual, a living murrel fish is filled with an herbal mixture made by the Bathini family. The fish is put inside the mouth of the person receiving the medicine. Only people from the Bathini family can give out this medicine.
In case of vegetarians, the herbal mixture is supplied in jaggery form without any fish. People are asked not to consume any water within 30 minutes after taking the prasadam. They must have to follow the given diet, and they should have to take the medicine continuously for 3 years.
Hyderabad's Fish Prasadam ritual takes place for two days every year. Even though there is much discussion about its efficacy in terms of medicine, the ceremony still draws a lot of people. A number of them attest to having benefited from this cure due to improvements in their breathing.