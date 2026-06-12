Paloma about town: From misty hills to stylish thrills

Our fashion trail continued at Studio Samasta’s Love Pop-up. While some pop-ups are a quick browse-and-go affair, this wasn’t one of them. Visitors found themselves lingering a little longer than planned. Much of that had to do with designer Lesley Scen, who was in the house with her hand-embroidered linen pieces from Sewmuchlove and handcrafted silver jewellery from Mel’s. Think easy, breezy linen tops with charming details and jewellery that practically screams “summer wardrobe upgrade.” The vibe got even better with Shrikar Madiraju’s Confluence series, a striking collection of digital art inspired by the ghats, rituals, and energy of Varanasi and the Kumbh Mela. Guests moved between the art, the linen, and the jewellery, mixing, matching, and imagining new combinations. Before long, conversations had shifted from “That’s lovely” to “Can I get this in my size?” and “Could we tweak the embroidery?” The result? A weekend that felt less like retail therapy and more like a creative catch-up with some very talented makers.

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