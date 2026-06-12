Paloma about town: From misty hills to stylish thrills

I squeezed in one last quick vacay before school could start—a blink-and-you-miss-it trip to Kodaikanal for a necessary weekend reset. The weather did its misty, dramatic thing while I did mine: eat, nap, repeat, and enjoy time with family. No agenda, no guilt, just altitude, comfort food, and all of us pretending Monday doesn’t exist yet.
For those back in Chennai, the week began with Naushin Kiran launching Numa: L’Atelier Edit and unveiling her brand’s website. The evening at Aarzoo Cafe brought together friends, fashion lovers, and curious browsers, who spent time exploring the collection and chatting with the designer. The launch also doubled as an anniversary celebration, giving guests another reason to raise a toast. With a relaxed vibe and a steady stream of visitors checking out the pieces, it was a solid outing for the growing label.
Meanwhile, across town, an easy promise was made: that ‘the quickest glow-up starts with better brows.’ A brow and beauty masterclass led by content creator Shalini Kutti in collaboration with Benefit, brought together beauty enthusiasts for a session on shaping, lifting and subtly upgrading the face—‘no heavy makeup required.’ Hosted at DOU, Nungambakkam, the afternoon felt equal parts workshop and casual catch-up, with coffee, food and plenty of talk in between.
Our fashion trail continued at Studio Samasta’s Love Pop-up. While some pop-ups are a quick browse-and-go affair, this wasn’t one of them. Visitors found themselves lingering a little longer than planned. Much of that had to do with designer Lesley Scen, who was in the house with her hand-embroidered linen pieces from Sewmuchlove and handcrafted silver jewellery from Mel’s. Think easy, breezy linen tops with charming details and jewellery that practically screams “summer wardrobe upgrade.” The vibe got even better with Shrikar Madiraju’s Confluence series, a striking collection of digital art inspired by the ghats, rituals, and energy of Varanasi and the Kumbh Mela. Guests moved between the art, the linen, and the jewellery, mixing, matching, and imagining new combinations. Before long, conversations had shifted from “That’s lovely” to “Can I get this in my size?” and “Could we tweak the embroidery?” The result? A weekend that felt less like retail therapy and more like a creative catch-up with some very talented makers.