Wireless DJ run transforms JP Nagar morning jog into music-driven fitness event

The wireless DJ run depicts a large number of people running on a path lined with trees in JP Nagar. Several participants wore wireless headphones so that everyone could hear the same music. There was a DJ who performed from a console kept on a cart, and music was sent to the participants via wireless technology.

The responses were equally mixed. One user said, “I’ve been part of Jayanagar running groups. The first thing the coach tells us is not to put your headsets and earphones on while running. Its dangerous." Another person said, “Lol these run clubs are a joke."

A comment said, “Technologia," and another added, “But this doesn’t help I’m sorry, in the long run these run clubs will go. You’re consistency with proper runner or having a good trainer matters. These fancy run clubs, palliates, matcha is all bull s*** just for hype and being fake. Only good to meet new people that’s it, not for athletes."

Some justified the phenomenon on the basis that it was simply an indication of how things were for young people. As one commenter wrote, “The shift of GenZ from just clubbing to heath conscious (partying?) is actually impressive!" One X user said, “Love the tech mind behind this."