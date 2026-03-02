Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar shares her wellness routine and vision for preventive healthcare
For Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar of the House of Mewar, wellness is neither a trend nor a talking point—it is a lived philosophy shaped by resilience, responsibility and service. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of five, she has spent decades navigating chronic illness with awareness and grace, transforming personal experience into purposeful action. Through The Friends of Mewar, the nonprofit she founded, she advances preventive healthcare, women’s empowerment and cultural preservation across Rajasthan. In this Women’s Day conversation, she reflects on discipline, balance and why sustainable wellbeing begins with self-respect and extends into community care.
How do you manage your Type 1 Diabetes on a daily basis, and what role does discipline play in your routine?
Living with Type 1 Diabetes has become second nature over the years. You don’t get a day off from it, so discipline becomes a quiet constant—not restrictive, but grounding. Each morning begins with checking my glucose levels, adjusting insulin, and making conscious choices about food and activity.
But beyond the mechanics, it’s about listening. Structure gives me freedom. When I am consistent and aware, I can live fully and do the things I love without fear. Discipline, for me, is not about perfection; it is about respect for my body and what it needs.
Can you walk us through a typical day in terms of diet, exercise, and wellness practices?
My days are built around rhythm rather than rigidity. I like having a framework, but it must allow me to live fully. I begin with water, a quiet check-in with myself, and managing my sugars before breakfast. My meals are balanced and satisfying—not extreme. I enjoy food and have never believed in living with fear around it.
Movement is non-negotiable, though it doesn’t always mean the gym. I’m an avid walker and love Pilates. Walking keeps me grounded; Pilates strengthens and supports me from within. Some days that means a long walk after a meal, other days a structured session, or simply ensuring I’m not sedentary for hours.
The through-line is balance—hydration, monitoring glucose trends, and making space for mental and emotional wellbeing. Whether through meaningful work, family time, or a few quiet breaths between commitments, my lifestyle is about awareness and sustainability, not harsh restriction.
Are there specific dietary habits that help you maintain energy?
There was a time when I calculated every bite and tried to control every variable. It taught me discipline, but it also made life feel small. Today, my approach is more intuitive, while still mindful of the realities of Type 1.
I gravitate towards balanced meals—protein, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates—foods that keep my energy steady. I know which foods spike my sugars or leave me sluggish, and while I don’t ban them, I’m thoughtful about when and how I have them. Hydration is essential, and I avoid extremes like skipping meals or overeating.
If I anticipate a demanding day, I choose foods that sustain me rather than simply excite me. My relationship with food is now kind and respectful— structured enough to support my health, but flexible enough to enjoy life.
How has your approach to fitness evolved over the years?
In the beginning, fitness was outcome-driven—numbers-focused and almost punitive. Exercise felt like another medical responsibility. Over time, that shifted.
Now, movement is about support rather than control. I choose low-impact, functional movement that feels sustainable: walking, Pilates, gentle strengthening. I’m less interested in pushing limits and more interested in longevity. My routine blends consistency with flexibility—moving most days, but adjusting intensity based on energy and life demands.
The shift has been from asking, “How hard can I push?” to “What does my body need today?” That change has made me feel stronger than ever—physically and mentally.
What role does mindfulness or mental wellness play in your life?
For many years, I focused primarily on physical numbers—glucose readings, medical charts—without fully recognising how deeply mental and emotional states influence health. Over time, I learned that resilience is as important as insulin.
I don’t necessarily meditate for an hour daily, but I weave mindfulness into small moments: conscious breathing before meetings, noticing stress before it escalates, clearing mental “noise.” Grounding practices help me remain steady and focused on what matters.
Thriving with Type 1 is as much about emotional resilience as glucose control. When my inner world is balanced, everything else functions more smoothly.
Has living with a chronic illness shaped your approach to self-care and preventive healthcare?
Living with Type 1 has been one of my greatest teachers. It introduced discipline and responsibility early in life and taught me to advocate—not just for my condition, but for myself.
My approach to healthcare is proactive. I keep regular check-ups, monitor my numbers, and address small signals before they become crises. I see wellbeing as an ecosystem—rest, movement, nutrition, mental health, and medical care working together.
Type 1 gave me a framework and a sense of agency. It taught me that self-care is not indulgent; it is foundational.
What advice would you give women about creating sustainable wellness habits?
Let your wellness be inspired by you, not by trends or templates. We are each unique, and sustainable habits come from self-awareness, not comparison.
Ask yourself what genuinely energises and nourishes you. Start small. Choose habits that fit your real life and allow them to evolve. Especially for women, there is pressure to do everything perfectly. I would encourage us to trust our bodies’ wisdom, value rest as much as productivity, and allow ourselves flexibility.
Wellness built on self-respect lasts far longer than wellness built on pressure.
How do you integrate preventive healthcare into your life and community work?
Preventive healthcare is central to my foundation, The Friends of Mewar. I believe prevention must honour the whole person—physical, emotional, and social wellbeing. Working in communities has taught me that prevention must feel accessible and dignified. It cannot be imposed. It must be culturally rooted and co-created with the people it serves. When communities are invited into the conversation, prevention becomes empowering rather than instructional.
How has your health journey influenced The Friends of Mewar’s programmes?
My experience with Type 1 makes our work deeply personal. I understand how a timely intervention can alter the trajectory of a life. This perspective informs our commitment to preventive blindness programmes in collaboration with Alakh Nayan Mandir, working toward avoidable blindness–free villages in and around Mavli.
When a child receives corrective glasses or an elder regains sight through cataract surgery, prevention becomes tangible—it restores dignity, independence, and opportunity.
I am also deeply committed to citizen-centred healthcare models where communities shape their own health decisions. Sustainable change happens when people are trusted with knowledge and agency.
Do you incorporate wellness education into your outreach, particularly for women in Rajasthan?
Yes, but it must feel organic. Preventive healthcare is a core pillar of The Friends of Mewar, yet I never want education to feel like a box being ticked. Health and wellbeing should be woven naturally into culture, craft, and community life.
Our collaboration with Aavaran is one such example. Through heritage Dabu mud-resist textile stoles, we support traditional artisans while directing contributions toward women’s empowerment. Financial dignity creates space for informed choices, including healthcare decisions.
Accessibility begins with respect local languages, trusted spaces, and cultural context. When wellness education honours identity and lived realities, it strengthens confidence and long-term agency.
Ultimately, prevention is an expression of self-worth—for individuals and for societies. When we invest in it, we affirm that our lives and futures are worth protecting.
