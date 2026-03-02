Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar shares her wellness routine and vision for preventive healthcare

A

My days are built around rhythm rather than rigidity. I like having a framework, but it must allow me to live fully. I begin with water, a quiet check-in with myself, and managing my sugars before breakfast. My meals are balanced and satisfying—not extreme. I enjoy food and have never believed in living with fear around it.

Movement is non-negotiable, though it doesn’t always mean the gym. I’m an avid walker and love Pilates. Walking keeps me grounded; Pilates strengthens and supports me from within. Some days that means a long walk after a meal, other days a structured session, or simply ensuring I’m not sedentary for hours.

The through-line is balance—hydration, monitoring glucose trends, and making space for mental and emotional wellbeing. Whether through meaningful work, family time, or a few quiet breaths between commitments, my lifestyle is about awareness and sustainability, not harsh restriction.