5 lost shipwreck stories along the Indian coast

What comes to your mind when you talk of ships? Ideally, on the first go, the Titanic, but that leads you to acknowledge how the ship sunk and focus on shipwrecks. Drawing from this, the Indian coastline has always been one of the busiest, especially for trade and the stories of shipwrecks along the coastline are many. Today, we spill the beans on five such shipwrecks buried under the seabed, forgotten in time across the Indian coastline.
Did you know about these five shipwrecks along the Indian coastline?
While most of these shipwrecks are in such dishevelled conditions that accessibility is impossible or remnants aren’t visible, some places still offer certain visible remains of these shipwrecks. Most of the time the associated stories or local legends can be derived from the coastline or assured sources. Most of the shipwrecks are found along the East-west coastlines in the Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea; and their narratives are worth remembering.
Discovered by chance by farmers in a coconut grove, the Kadakkarapally Boat shipwreck is found in Kerala. Even though the remains were discovered in 1990, it took almost a decade later to inform the Archaeologists in 2002; and a year later in 2003 it was excavated. During research and documentation, the remains were passed through the process of carbon dating to determine its age, and according to the results it existed anytime between 1020 -1270 AD.
Two of the features found in the boat draw similarities between two different civilisations. However, in reality, the boat is said to have no links with either. Made for transverse lashing, the channel and the cleat shows similarity with the Egyptian boats; and bulkheads give rise to comparisons with Chinese ships. The wreck lies waiting for more research to find out the mystery behind its origin. But it is confirmed that the boat had once upon a time travelled the waters, although now it is landlocked. How it came to be in the coconut grove is still unknown. What was the water level that a boat had once come inside what is now land, is also hazy. But it is one of the earliest and interesting stories of shipwrecks along the Indian coast.
Beyond the neon light parties and over-tourism, Goa had once contributed to the Indian Independence as well as been a part of trade relations with other countries, due to its strategic location on the Arabian Sea. Keeping this in mind, archaeological finds have revealed Roman coins and vessels, suggesting India’s trade relations with Rome.
But what intrigues people more are the several Portuguese shipwrecks along its coastline. The Aguada Bay, Sunchi Reef and St. George’s Reef Wreck are hotspots for shipwrecks. Some of the notable findings include the Galeao Bom Jesus which was said to have been travelling from Lisbon to Goa; remnants of 12 ships, said to have hit by a storm have been found near the Aguada Bay; and a 19th century wooden hull sailing vessel was found around the St George’s reef. Today, this place is thriving with corals and has almost wiped off the memories of a disaster.
Apart from mainland India, one cannot forget that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were also prime spots for ships to dock. From natural disasters, water pirates, naval missions or hidden treasures, stories of shipwrecks are quite common around the shoreline. Known for its snorkelling and experiential underwater adventures, you can opt for shipwreck tourism to see the beauty in the decay for yourself. The British ship SS Inchkett is one of the attractions off the Coast of Havelock Island. The ship’s silhouette is now coral-covered and it is just one of those examples that remind us how death and life, decay and bloom, coexist.
Think most of the shipwrecks have happened around the Southern coast? Absolutely not! Remember for over 200 years and more, during the pre-colonial and colonial era the Hooghly port around Calcutta was one of the most desired trade ports of the world. What we know today as the receding Hooghly river with beautified ghats, was a river under the influence of heavy currents and high shoreline, back then.
Hidden in these waters was what sailors called the Madras Shoal or the quicksand. Many are familiar with the term and associate it with land, but the sea too had its own perils. It is said that in the year 1694, the merchant ship, Royal James and Mary, which was traversing the Hooghly waters, fell prey to the quicksand and suffered irreparable damage. This incident was a reminder to the officials of the East India Company to explore the waters and make the waterfront stronger if they were to sustain themselves in Calcutta, India through river trading options.
It is impossible to talk about shipwrecks without spotlighting a local haunted lore. It is said that in Bheemili, around 45 kms off Vishakhapatnam, lies the wreckage of a passenger ship that sunk almost four centuries ago. Locals are filled with tales of uneasy feeling while going near the spot; some going the extra mile talking about invisible forces trying to retain them in the water. While proof of wreckage has definitely been found, haunted or not, is still a grey area. After investigation it was discovered that the ship sunk around the Santhapalli rocks which is said to have a rocky sea bed cover. Ships are warned going too near this place. Today, the wreckage is a tourist spot and can be accessed by a 45-minute boat ride from Bheemunipatnam.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels