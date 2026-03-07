Paloma about town: Coffee raves, couture launches and a gada workout

February may be the shortest month of the year, but judging by our social calendars, we made every single day count. This weekend was a whirlwind of events, and the city barely had time to exhale. Every day brought a new venue, a new crowd, and a new reason to dress up and dash across town. We had fashion, food, music, shopping—the works!

At some point between outfit changes and hurried car rides, I even found myself at my very first coffee rave — but we’ll get to that in a moment. Let’s take it in order.

The weekend kicked off with some serious sparkle at the launch of Aashni, the new jewellery lounge from Nirali and Asit Mehta. The carefully curated space on Haddows Road saw every corner allowing the pieces to pop. I spent the morning swooning over their collection, from bold statement pieces to the sweetest little dainty designs.