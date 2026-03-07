Paloma about town: Coffee raves, couture launches and a gada workout

February may be the shortest month of the year, but judging by our social calendars, we made every single day count. This weekend was a whirlwind of events, and the city barely had time to exhale. Every day brought a new venue, a new crowd, and a new reason to dress up and dash across town. We had fashion, food, music, shopping—the works!
At some point between outfit changes and hurried car rides, I even found myself at my very first coffee rave — but we’ll get to that in a moment. Let’s take it in order.
The weekend kicked off with some serious sparkle at the launch of Aashni, the new jewellery lounge from Nirali and Asit Mehta. The carefully curated space on Haddows Road saw every corner allowing the pieces to pop. I spent the morning swooning over their collection, from bold statement pieces to the sweetest little dainty designs.
My next stop was at The Folly, where Pavitra Sagar, better known to most as Style Muze, showcased her first design collaboration with Richa Khemka. After years of curating fashion, this week she stepped decisively into creating it. Alongside RKxPS, Outhouse Jewellery featured their latest runway pieces, which practically demanded a double take. On the whole, the setup gave serious art-museum vibes—like each outfit was a masterpiece you could walk around and admire. It wasn’t just fashion; it was a full-on visual experience.
My new experiences continued with my first-ever coffee rave. Can I just say I’m absolutely sold! Elemental Stories kicked off the City Girl Passport’s pre-promo party at KUP with Caffe A La Mode. Great coffee, partying during the day, and I get to hit my step count? Loved it.
DJ Dom turned 12 noon into prime dance-floor hour, and between sips, guests flaunted personalised doodle cups stamped with their dream cities. Shweta Mahtani and Vimmi Deepak were the perfect hosts, helping us pick our favourite brews as we chatted about what we can look forward to at the pop-up this Saturday at The Park.
If that wasn’t enough of a twist, fuelled with caffeine, I headed off to my next new experience — a gada workshop. Yes, the ancient Indian mace. Not something that would usually be my cup of tea (or coffee), but 2026 is the year of trying new things.
Gravity Holistic Fitness Studio walked us through the ropes despite our varying levels of fitness. While we were hesitant at first, we left feeling like warriors. It’s amazing what a small step out of your comfort zone can do. And a special mention to trainer Mahendran for putting up with our bad jokes and not-so-graceful moves.
