6 predictions in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory you may have missed

The chocolate river of the factory or the amazing technical inventions that drove the production of thousands of chocolates each day wasn’t just ‘pure imagination’. Roald Dahl, in the 1960s wrote a satire Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and on the face value it became a night time classic for the children. But going deeper, one understood how he questioned certain values of the then-modern society. Interestingly, all these questions took bigger shape and now dominates people’s lives in 2026. At par with the book, are the visual adaptations called Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory which gave face to ideas and created an unforgettable visual impact. Today, we decode Dahl’s hidden predictions in this much-favoured book and movie.
Let’s uncover what Roald Dahl hid in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, one by one.
Behind closed doors
Do you remember the first few scenes when the locals and the viewers look at the factory behind closed doors with curious eyes? While one can see the glitz and glam of brand names and the product, a lot happens behind closed doors. Corporate secrecy including spying, theft of intellectual property, or give and take of trade secrets have become very common. Today, most of the work happens on the basis of frequently changing algorithms, which means people have to adapt equally fast. This creates a situation of the ‘survival of the fittest’.
Rise of automation
Most of the manual and patterned work inside the factory used to happen through machines and technology. In fact, when the lucky children enter the factory, they stumble upon such technologies that no one had ever seen or heard of before. Today, a lot of works happens through innovative technologies that one never knew existed or was needed to help solve a daily problem. This also means that the scope of manual labour is reducing and automation is taking over. With the advent of artificial intelligence and robotics many daily works are done by them. From replacing waiter in restaurants with robots, to making artificial intelligence order groceries from digital apps, everything is possible.
The viral moment
The seemingly quiet town awakened with a buzz when the factory declared the presence of the golden ticket. The news that the gates would be oepend for five lucky winners went viral all over the globe. With social media ruling the lives of the people, every moment today is spent in trying to go viral or hopping on to a trend. From the ice bucket challenge, to dancing on newly released songs, or creating meme-worthy content, everyone finds a compulsion in jumping on to the bandwagon.
Screens rule life
One of the kids, Mike Teavee was addicted to screens through his television and video games. And indeed today, the young and the old are all glued to their screens. With choices ranging from television, mobile screens, iPad, Tablets; people have forgotten to be social. In fact, even while sitting in the same room, people often seem to pass secrets messages on phone. This is proof of how secluded life has become today.
Parenting styles
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was a comment on parenting. Yes, parents love their children but giving in to their every demand, leaving them unsupervised during their growth years, inserting pressure over them to excel and allowing them indulgence in forms unheard of; raises questions on the personality and behaviour of the child. With working parents children today are left in the care of house helps or made to sit quietly with the screens, inducing neglect and lack of emotional attachment.
Fusion food
The movie created a world of imagination when the chocolate factory trail progressed one room to the other. From fizzy lifting drinks to edible wallpaper and one chewing gum that satiated all your appetite, it had them all. Call it fusion food or experiments, Dahl had it in his mind before it turned to reality a couple of years ago. Most fine dining restaurants, culinary pop-ups and supper clubs now emphasize on experimenting with flavours, bringing ‘ molecular gastronomy’ to the table and more. Food is consumed on-the-go today and the market value of packaged food has grown quite a lot.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels