6 predictions in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory you may have missed

Let’s uncover what Roald Dahl hid in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, one by one.

Behind closed doors

Do you remember the first few scenes when the locals and the viewers look at the factory behind closed doors with curious eyes? While one can see the glitz and glam of brand names and the product, a lot happens behind closed doors. Corporate secrecy including spying, theft of intellectual property, or give and take of trade secrets have become very common. Today, most of the work happens on the basis of frequently changing algorithms, which means people have to adapt equally fast. This creates a situation of the ‘survival of the fittest’.

Rise of automation

Most of the manual and patterned work inside the factory used to happen through machines and technology. In fact, when the lucky children enter the factory, they stumble upon such technologies that no one had ever seen or heard of before. Today, a lot of works happens through innovative technologies that one never knew existed or was needed to help solve a daily problem. This also means that the scope of manual labour is reducing and automation is taking over. With the advent of artificial intelligence and robotics many daily works are done by them. From replacing waiter in restaurants with robots, to making artificial intelligence order groceries from digital apps, everything is possible.