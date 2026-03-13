Does your laptop contain gold? Here’s how you can turn your old tech into treasure

Have you ever wondered what happens to your old computers or smart phones after you discard them? Although they may appear to be junk, they are, in fact, gold mines. With the increasing demand for gold and the staggering 62 million tonnes of e-waste disposed of globally in 2022, scientists are discovering innovative ways of recycling gold from waste electronics.

A revolutionary, eco-friendly technique for recycling 22-carat gold from old computers’ motherboards was announced by a team of scientists from ETH Zurich, headed by Raffaele Mezzenga. The innovators have resorted to the use of the dairy industry's waste product, which is known as whey, a liquid byproduct of cheese production, to create a ‘protein sponge.’

The science of the ‘protein sponge’

The method is just as interesting as it is eco-friendly. Raffaele and his colleagues denature whey proteins by exposing them to high temperatures and acidic environments. This produces amyloid fibrils, which are then freeze-dried into a sponge-like material. When this sponge material is dipped into a solution containing dissolved motherboards, it selectively binds to the gold particles.