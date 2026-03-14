Lenscape Kerala presents diverse images of God’s Own Country

Kerala Tourism’s travelling photography exhibition Lenscape Kerala opened in Chennai at Lalit Kala Akademi, offering visitors a visual journey through the landscapes, culture and everyday life of the coastal state. The exhibition was inaugurated by Malayalam actor Seema and writer, critic and former Better Photography editorial advisor Sadanand Menon.
Curated by art critic and curator Uma Nair, the exhibition brings together 100 photographs captured by ten leading travel and media photographers from across India. The project’s Director of Photography is wildlife and conservation photographer Balan Madhavan.
The photographers travelled across Kerala for five days last December, documenting a wide range of themes including nature, wildlife, heritage, architecture, festivals, rural life and coastal communities. Their work collectively presents a layered portrait of the state, highlighting both its iconic landscapes and quieter, everyday moments.
According to Uma Nair, the exhibition has been conceived as a visual narrative that connects Kerala’s past and present. The images aim to capture not only the scenic beauty of the state’s rivers, backwaters and hill stations, but also the cultural expressions and shared traditions that define its identity.
In a message shared at the opening, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas described the exhibition as a creative outreach initiative designed to showcase Kerala as an all-season destination and invite viewers to explore its immersive travel experiences.
Lenscape Kerala began its journey in New Delhi and has since travelled to cities including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. After its Chennai showcase, the exhibition will continue to Hyderabad, Surat and Kolkata.
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