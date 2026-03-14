Lenscape Kerala presents diverse images of God’s Own Country

According to Uma Nair, the exhibition has been conceived as a visual narrative that connects Kerala’s past and present. The images aim to capture not only the scenic beauty of the state’s rivers, backwaters and hill stations, but also the cultural expressions and shared traditions that define its identity.

In a message shared at the opening, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas described the exhibition as a creative outreach initiative designed to showcase Kerala as an all-season destination and invite viewers to explore its immersive travel experiences.

Lenscape Kerala began its journey in New Delhi and has since travelled to cities including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. After its Chennai showcase, the exhibition will continue to Hyderabad, Surat and Kolkata.