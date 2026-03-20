Amid evacuations, India eases norms to bring home pets from conflict zones in Middle-East and West Asia

As the Middle East and West Asia crisis intensifies each passing day, several Indians are fleeing the countries and returning to their hometown. But one of the major concerns that has been prevailing was the fate of their pets, where are they supposed to go? In a bid to provide respite from this worrying situation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced a one-time relaxation that allows NRIs to import their pet dogs and cats into India.

India relaxes pet import rules for NRIs amid West Asia crisis

While keeping the extraordinary situations in mind, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) had issued a memorandum. The appeal focused on the legalities of pre-export formalities and their time-consuming process.

Normally, pets were imported to India at designated airports, with a no-objection certificate from an Indian animal quarantine certification service and a health certificate from the origin country. But now it comes with a few simpler conditions.