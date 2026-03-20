Amid evacuations, India eases norms to bring home pets from conflict zones in Middle-East and West Asia
As the Middle East and West Asia crisis intensifies each passing day, several Indians are fleeing the countries and returning to their hometown. But one of the major concerns that has been prevailing was the fate of their pets, where are they supposed to go? In a bid to provide respite from this worrying situation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced a one-time relaxation that allows NRIs to import their pet dogs and cats into India.
India relaxes pet import rules for NRIs amid West Asia crisis
While keeping the extraordinary situations in mind, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) had issued a memorandum. The appeal focused on the legalities of pre-export formalities and their time-consuming process.
Normally, pets were imported to India at designated airports, with a no-objection certificate from an Indian animal quarantine certification service and a health certificate from the origin country. But now it comes with a few simpler conditions.
In order to take back their pets home, pet owners have to ensure that the animal has lived with the owner for at least a month. Proper pet vaccination certificates alongside pet passports or pet books are the other requirements for smooth transport. And if they are lifted from a nearby country, owners should try to get the animal checked by local veterinary authorities at the airport.
The final clearance would be issued by Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS). Before that the pets should be thoroughly checked and examined, and the ones who by any chance do not have any documentation will be given rabies vaccination immediately by the local vets.
Overall, this process in such unforeseen circumstances would stand as the greatest helping hand for the Indians who have been struggling to keep their pets with them.
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