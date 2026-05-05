Cinco de Mayo: The colourful Mexican festival soaked in history and tradition

Do you remember that scene from Macbeth where few villagers dressed at the forest walked up to the mighty palace and won the battle? Out of several such incidents that took place in real History, one was the march of the Mexican soldiers against the French in 1862 in the Battle of Puebla which was fought on May 5. Today, this very day is celebrated as a gala festival, complete with scenes from oral history, parade and delicious food. The festival, named Cinco De Mayo, literally translates to the Fifth of May, and has been observed annually for decades on this date. While the main celebrations take place on the streets of Mexico, of late, places around the world with Mexican influences have also started observing it to keep up with the spirit of the occasion. Beyond the colourful dresses and unforgettable masks, Cinco de Mayo is deeply traditional and carries on age old rituals. Here’s taking a look at how this observation has carried on with heritage since centuries.
Here’s a look at how the celebrations keep tradition alive.
Historical enactments: If you want to see history unfold in front of your eyes, then witnessing the live enactments of the centuries-old battle is a sight that should not be missed. Participants dress as Mexican and French soldiers and with the help of mock weapons, lavish costumes and live performances win everybody’s hearts.
Tribute at altars: In many pockets of the city, tribute altars are installed where one can come over and pay respects to the soldiers who laid their lives during the battle. The altars are decorated with and people bring in abundance candles, notes, flowers and photographs- all symbolic of the occasion. This is specially done to remember the important date and also to introduce to its significance to newer generations, each year.
Art on the walls: Local artists join hands with community centres or educational institutions and make temporary wall murals that depict scenes from the Battle or contemporary celebrations.
Folk dance and music: During the Cinco de Mayo celebrations, large parades and tableaus occupy the streets. While on the one side historical enactments continue, the other side also shows the happiness and celebratory mood that the people came in after winning over their opponent. This is portrayed through folk music and dance. Foot tapping Mariachi music and regional dances like baile folklorico, performed in traditional long flowy costumes make the parade more colourful. It is impossible for the onlooker to not tap their feet or join in the movements while the parade passes by.
Fill your stomach: Declared as a National Holiday, the people rejoice in their own terms. For those who can join in the street celebrations, they go to watch the gala affair. And those who cannot may still enjoy their quiet homely rituals at home. But what forms an intrinsic part of either celebration is food. A local dish Mole Poblano, a spicy, nutty dark sauce that gives flavour to meat and topped with sesame is a delicacy one cannot miss. Those apart, local tacos, Mexican rice, guacamole with chips, elote (corn on cob) and more are of course available throughout the city.