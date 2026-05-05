Cinco de Mayo: The colourful Mexican festival soaked in history and tradition

Art on the walls: Local artists join hands with community centres or educational institutions and make temporary wall murals that depict scenes from the Battle or contemporary celebrations.

Folk dance and music: During the Cinco de Mayo celebrations, large parades and tableaus occupy the streets. While on the one side historical enactments continue, the other side also shows the happiness and celebratory mood that the people came in after winning over their opponent. This is portrayed through folk music and dance. Foot tapping Mariachi music and regional dances like baile folklorico, performed in traditional long flowy costumes make the parade more colourful. It is impossible for the onlooker to not tap their feet or join in the movements while the parade passes by.

Fill your stomach: Declared as a National Holiday, the people rejoice in their own terms. For those who can join in the street celebrations, they go to watch the gala affair. And those who cannot may still enjoy their quiet homely rituals at home. But what forms an intrinsic part of either celebration is food. A local dish Mole Poblano, a spicy, nutty dark sauce that gives flavour to meat and topped with sesame is a delicacy one cannot miss. Those apart, local tacos, Mexican rice, guacamole with chips, elote (corn on cob) and more are of course available throughout the city.