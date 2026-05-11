Desert foraging: All about this nomadic survival skill

Keeping everything aside, oxygen, food, water and shelter are the four basic requirements for any human to survive on this planet. While deserts do have oxygen, and shelter is taken care of by building caravan or taking rest under shady trees, it is the lookout for the other two that are most concerning. And desert foraging is a skill which allows the nomads to successfully attain that. Keeping in tandem with the modern world, one might ask the need to know of these skills. But remember desert foraging might save you if you want to camp in a desert or get lost in the middle of it with no network. Thus, knowledge of skills is never a waste.

A splash of water: Oasis is hands down rare! If you find one, collect as much water as is possible, store them well and drink judiciously. In the absence of proper water source, the nomads look for cactus plants. They survive on their own because of the stored water in their leaves. Once they trace the cactus bushes, they know how to extract water from the leaves. With knowledge and skills handed down through generations, they are also aware of where to dig for underwater water resource.

Edible plants: The community survives on green leaves – not from roots or vegetables – but from plants. Cactus, abal, chia sage, and dates etc can be eaten, whole or in parts. These not only help them survive but also provide the body with essential nutrients.