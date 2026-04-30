Here’s why your sunscreens harm corals

Swimming in the oceans in this sweltering heat, a favourite choice for many, and wearing a thick layer of sunscreen on our face and body before that dip, is a must too. But do you know that most sunscreens are harmful to the already endangered coral reefs? You might say that your sunscreen is “waterproof”, but reports hint at something very grave.

According to a study in Environmental Health Perspectives, an estimated 25% of applied sunscreen washes off during recreational water activities, releasing some 5,000 tons annually in reef areas alone, and many of those chemicals are toxic to corals, which are already struggling to survive due to climate-change-induced ocean warming.

Some researchers also argue that this may be a low estimate, mentioning that the experiment might not have replicated the friction caused by swimming, resulting in more sunscreen to rub off.

Are we unknowingly harming the coral reefs by applying sunscreens while swimming?

Coral reefs support about a quarter of all marine species despite covering just 0.1% of Earth's oceans. Already under mounting pressure from warming waters, pollution, overfishing and coastal development, reefs face an additional threat from sunscreen chemicals that can damage coral larvae, trigger bleaching and disrupt growth. Scientists say it’s a smaller stressor than climate change, but one that consumers can actually address.