The truth about sunscreen and Indian skin we keep ignoring

Every summer, like clockwork, someone announces that sunscreen doesn’t work on Indian skin. The headline travels faster than the nuance, and suddenly sunscreen is on trial for crimes it didn’t commit. Here’s the inconvenient truth: sunscreen works. What doesn’t work is how we use it, what we expect from it, and the fantasy that one ₹600 tube can outsmart the Indian sun.

UVA damage is the real issue for brown skin

Let’s start with the great misunderstanding: protection vs tanning. Sunscreen is designed to protect your skin from UV damage — burns, DNA damage, premature ageing, skin cancer. Dr Shreya Sankhe says that sunscreen is not a magical force field that freezes your skin tone in place. Indian skin tans easily because melanin is reactive. That’s biology, not betrayal. If you’re standing on a beach at noon, sweating, swimming, rubbing your face with a towel and expecting zero tan — that’s optimism bordering on delusion.

She didn't say that sunscreen is useless. She said what dermatologists quietly say all the time: sunscreen isn’t invincible, especially in Indian conditions.