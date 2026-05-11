The dreamy blue and white houses in Greece? They're a reminder of a deadly epidemic

Strolling along the streets of a Greek Island, the aesthetic that hits your eyes is the blue and white colours of the streets and houses. That is not by chance but by meticulous planning and government instructions. To uncover the secret, let’s rewind the timeline to 1938.

A deadly epidemic

Back in 1938, Greece was affected by a tumultuous period of cholera epidemic. At that point in time, it was very necessary to keep the house – inside and outside- sanitised and clean. The then Government made it a rule that all houses should be whitewashed. Whitewash contains limestone, which is a natural disinfectant. This helped in protecting the houses and their inhabitants in such adverse times. That is why most of the houses are white in colour as they are whitewashed.