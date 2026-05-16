Micro-retirement: Small sabbaticals or uneven work choices

To sum up the scenario for those who are new to the term, micro-retirement is a situation where people prefer to take short breaks throughout their career trajectory instead of taking a traditional permanent one at the end of it.

Is micro-retirement feasible?

Apart from the term being so new that most people are unaware of it, people also raise their eye brows over its feasibility. Traditionally, one has been conforming to education, employment, family life, and retirement. But micro-retirement is a cycle breaker in this arrangement. However, giving it a formal name or not, many youngsters today decide to take a break from their stressful work environments and take it slow, somewhere in the hills.

It helps in understanding burnout and how you can overcome them. In fact, it also helps in understanding how your retirement life might feel like. Having an advanced idea might help you plan it better. Micro-retirement also allows you the time to pursue hobbies that you have been ignoring for long. In certain cases, micro-retirement gives you the motivation and re-instates happiness to get back to work with better zeal.