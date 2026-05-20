World Bee Day 2026: 5 unique honey–hunting traditions in India

Hanging by the cliff

From deep within the forest to extracting honey from hives built in your backyard or from apiary farms, these are the normal ways of harvesting. But have you heard of climbing the steep Himalayan cliffs in search of the sweetest honey?

In Uttarakhand and neighbouring regions, bee hives are often found hanging by the cliffs. Honey hunters actually reach the cliffs through rope ladders, use smoke to drive away the bees before harvesting the honey. Interestingly, it has also been noticed that these honey variants may have rhododendron nectar, which can cause a person to behave abnormally for a while.

Into the forest

In the Eastern regions of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, bee-keeping and honey harvesting is a livelihood amongst the forest dwellers. They prefer to go deep into the forest and collect the honey instead of creating any artificial environments for them. They usually use smoke made out of herbs foraged in the forest and venture in bee-hive zones during night or sunrise. By using oral lore and forest cycle mapping, they know the right time for harvesting.

Mimicking a forest in Southern India

The lush greenery in south India allows traditional beekeepers to keep hollowed tree-log like structures in their farm. This mimics the natural environment of a forest and allows bees to make their hives at a place that they think they are familiar with. Such a process requires minimum to no intervention and the honey-making process continues on its own. This also paves the way for better species of bees to build their hives which elevates the quality of the honey.