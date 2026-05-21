Task Masking: The Gen-Z workplace performance with a new name

How to identify task masking?

When you spot someone who has several tabs open on their laptops but is generally staring out of the window doing nothing, it means they aren’t really working on even one tab. Moreover, if you notice that there is a significant delay in work turnout despite the person having looked serious and working all along, then they were not truly working. If someone goes on working over –time unnecessarily day after day, then the whole work is a farce. Moreover, if one keeps on taking lighter work which are not the need of the hour and shirks high-priority work, and yet seem to be preoccupied the whole day, then they are performing the art of working-yet-not-working.

What are the dangers of task masking?

Task masking can invite dangers for the person practising it in the workplace. what most people fail to understand is that every work is complementing other works, and that there is a chain of activities happening around the workplace. If one person starts task masking or procrastinating, then the output of the whole chain goes down, even if the others had actually put in their hard work. Moreover, sooner or later, it does get visibility in the leader's eyes and those pursuing it are pointed upon and warned. It is because pretending to work and not progressing in actual work dosent justify their salaries.

How to manage task masking?

If you as a team lead, figure out that work is being allocated but production output is very low, then it is for certain that there are employees who are task masking on the team. To avoid this, one can set few but clear tasks to every team member. They need to measure the impact of the work instead of focussing on the hours one spends pretending to look busy. As team lead it is very important to clarify the priority tasks of each member so that they can primarily work around them, and accept add-on tasks on a secondary basis. If need be, a team lead may also refer to workplace counselling, so that every employee gets the motivation they need to work better.