UnboxingBLR launches HangOut.in to help Bengaluru find its communities

In a city where conversations often begin with traffic complaints and end with startup pitches, Bengaluru’s quieter transformation has been happening elsewhere — inside walking groups, reading circles and neighbourhood communities built by people trying to feel less alone. UnboxingBLR, the not-for-profit initiative focused on documenting the city’s cultural landscape, is now attempting to bring those scattered ecosystems together through HangOut.in, a discovery platform for communities, events and shared-interest groups across Bengaluru. Fresh off the launch of the platform, we catch up with Malini Goyal, co-founder of UnboxingBLR, to speak about belonging, loneliness and why she believes Bengaluru functions as a social sandbox for the country.

Building communities beyond algorithms

“This is a digital public infrastructure we are building for the people of Bengaluru,” Malini notes, distinguishing HangOut.in from commercial ticketing or event-booking platforms. Unlike profit-driven aggregators, she says the platform is designed to help residents discover communities based on geography, interests and accessibility. “You could be a 100-member community, a 20-member community or a 10,000-member community. We don’t differentiate,” she adds.