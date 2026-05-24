Indian teens win The Earth Prize for tamarind seed microplastic removal innovation

Three Indian teenagers have found a way to pull microplastics out of water using tamarind seeds. The same sticky, sour ingredient sitting in Indian kitchen jars beside turmeric and red chilli powder.
The teenagers — Vivaan Chhawchharia, Ariana Agarwal and Avyana Mehta recently won the Asia regional title at The Earth Prize which is an international environmental sustainability competition that recognises youth-led climate innovation. Their invention, called “Plas-Stick,” is a biodegradable powder derived from discarded tamarind seeds that binds with microplastic particles in water, making them easier to extract with magnets.
Microplastics are now everywhere — in rivers, tap water, packaged food and even inside the human body. Scientists are still studying what that exposure does to us long term, but the scale of the problem is no longer debated. The long-term health effects are still being discovered by scientists, but the environmental threat is already evident.
The teens' method creates a cheap, biodegradable cleaning solution using agricultural waste, specifically tamarind seeds that are usually thrown away after consumption. To further improve the procedure, the team worked with researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The innovations are coming not only from prestigious labs but also from the nexus of local problem-solving, youth curiosity, and academia.
In a country like India, where access to clean water is still uneven, practicality matters. A solution does not mean much if only a handful of people can afford it. The fact that their invention is low-cost and made from agricultural waste is part of why it has drawn attention internationally.
The Earth Prize is an international competition for teenagers working on environmental solutions. Every year, students from different countries submit ideas tackling issues like pollution, waste and climate change. Winners receive funding and mentorship to help develop their projects further.
For decades, environmental technology has largely moved in one direction: from wealthy nations outward. Solutions are frequently imagined through the lens of industrial sophistication — expensive filters, patented machinery, energy-intensive systems. But many of the world’s most urgent ecological crises are unfolding in countries where those solutions are financially unrealistic.
The tamarind powder flips that equation. It suggests that climate resilience may sometimes emerge from indigenous materials, local waste streams and everyday knowledge systems rather than from polished global conferences where everyone flies private to discuss carbon emissions.
The invention is still being developed, of course. Further testing will determine its viability in a range of water systems, as it has not yet been applied on an industrial scale. Scientific scrutiny is necessary, especially with environmental technologies that could generate premature hype.
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