Indian teens win The Earth Prize for tamarind seed microplastic removal innovation

Microplastics are now everywhere — in rivers, tap water, packaged food and even inside the human body. Scientists are still studying what that exposure does to us long term, but the scale of the problem is no longer debated. The long-term health effects are still being discovered by scientists, but the environmental threat is already evident.

The teens' method creates a cheap, biodegradable cleaning solution using agricultural waste, specifically tamarind seeds that are usually thrown away after consumption. To further improve the procedure, the team worked with researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The innovations are coming not only from prestigious labs but also from the nexus of local problem-solving, youth curiosity, and academia.

In a country like India, where access to clean water is still uneven, practicality matters. A solution does not mean much if only a handful of people can afford it. The fact that their invention is low-cost and made from agricultural waste is part of why it has drawn attention internationally.

The Earth Prize is an international competition for teenagers working on environmental solutions. Every year, students from different countries submit ideas tackling issues like pollution, waste and climate change. Winners receive funding and mentorship to help develop their projects further.