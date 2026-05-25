Job hopping: Career growth or instability?

Normally, a person changes their jobs after working in a company for at least three to four years. A change might mean aiming for a better pay package, or a shift on work role, or a transfer to a different city. A change may also mean that you are dissatisfied with your current job role and are on a lookout for a better workplace. And lastly, which is probably the worst-case scenario, employees tend to resign and change their jobs to mask any termination from the management. But, if an individual keeps on changing their jobs as frequently as within a year or two of taking up a new job, then it is something to take notice of.

What do recruiters look for in a candidate

Frequent job changes may be due to a better pay package or skill growth. But when reflected on the resume, hiring management may be unsure of whether to recruit them or not. It is because hiring managers are in the lookout of employees who are loyal to the company and stick around for at least 3-4 years is regular positions (ensuring growth opportunities) and 7-8 in senior positions. In case a candidate has a very short stint reflecting on their CV, then there should also be a legitimate reason to it.

However, if one notices that most roles and job switches have happened even before the completion of a year, there has been no upward progress in terms of position, or that exits may have some conflicts with the company, that lowers the chance of finding a job soon. Even if the case is none of the above, employers might worry about spending time, energy and money on hiring a recruit who leaves in just a few months. They would rather invest on a person who sticks around for a longer time and participates in the growth of the company.