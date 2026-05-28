World Menstruation Day 2026: How can public washrooms be made menstruation-friendly?

If these methods are implemented well, then menstruating individuals will not have to worry about staying outdoors for long hours.

Hourly maintenance of the public washrooms: It is impossible that a public washroom will not be dirty or kept untidy. But what is important is that the washrooms are cleaned properly every hour or after certain duration. This ensures a clean and tidy space for people to visit. This will also promote the use of sanitized washroom when in public.

Access to all people: Washrooms should be designed in such a way that there should be separate cabins for physically impaired individuals as well. If required, there should be space for their personal assistance to enter. This helps in making the space comfortable and usable for all kinds of people.