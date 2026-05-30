What are the Chir Pine trees that are under scrutiny for spreading forest fires in Himachal and Uttarakhand?

Several forest fires have been witnessed in some of the districts in Uttarakhand state like Almora, Pauri, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag. Also, a huge fire has been witnessed in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The smoky air makes visibility difficult and also harms the surrounding areas. Once again, the focus is on Chir Pine Trees because these trees are mainly responsible for forest fires in the western Himalayas.

What are Chir Pine trees and why do they catch fire so easily?

Forest fires or wildfire can burn up the whole vegetation easily. Forest fires cause widespread destruction to the vegetation, wildlife, and nearby properties and infrastructures. Although heat waves and dry conditions make fires more likely to occur, the Chir Pine trees are held responsible for the rapid spread of forest fires in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.