What are the Chir Pine trees that are under scrutiny for spreading forest fires in Himachal and Uttarakhand?

Several forest fires have been witnessed in some of the districts in Uttarakhand state like Almora, Pauri, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag. Also, a huge fire has been witnessed in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The smoky air makes visibility difficult and also harms the surrounding areas. Once again, the focus is on Chir Pine Trees because these trees are mainly responsible for forest fires in the western Himalayas.
Forest fires or wildfire can burn up the whole vegetation easily. Forest fires cause widespread destruction to the vegetation, wildlife, and nearby properties and infrastructures. Although heat waves and dry conditions make fires more likely to occur, the Chir Pine trees are held responsible for the rapid spread of forest fires in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The Chir Pine, which is scientifically termed as Pinus roxburghii, is the major type of trees found in vast areas of the lower Himalayan region. Unlike the oak and deodar forests, the Chir Pine forest is very flammable.
During the summer season, the trees drop a great deal of dry needles that are locally referred to as ‘pirul’. The needles are rich in a flammable substance known as resin. The accumulation of many layers of needles in the forests serves as a source of fuel for forest fires. All it takes is a small spark caused by something like a cigarette butt or any other source of ignition.
As per reports, 57% of fires in the western Himalayan region occur because of the Chir Pine trees. It is evident from the results that a vital role is played by these forests in the region’s fire problems. Several factors have been identified as responsible for the rising trend in the occurrence of wildfires.