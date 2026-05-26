Caravan parks in Odisha: All you need to know about the state’s newest eco-friendly travel experience

The government of Odisha has launched an exciting plan for eco-friendly caravan tourism as the state is set to enter into a new phase of road transport. The Forest Department of Odisha plans to develop special caravan parks from the dense jungles of Similipal to the beautiful Bhitarkanika mangroves, ensuring that adventurous travellers do not disturb the environment. The special caravan parks in Odisha will ensure that tourists remain within the eco-tourism zones while following all rules related to wildlife.
Seven important destinations have been chosen by the Forest Department for conducting the project. They include the following: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Similipal Tiger Reserve, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Mahendragiri, Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary, Deomali hills, and Bhitarkanika National Park. Such destinations are some of the most picturesque destinations in Odisha and are frequented by tourists who want to experience forests and nature.
Unlike commercial resorts, the caravan parks in Odisha will permit only transient stays. The government has stated that there will not be any permanent facilities or luxurious developments within the ecotourism areas. There can only be between four and five caravans at each place. This will depend on issues such as water availability and animal movements among others. According to authorities, the purpose of doing this is to make sure that there is nature-friendly tourism that fits in with nature.
These caravan parks in Odisha will have basic yet eco-friendly facilities for travelers such as level parking space, solar energy lights, water facilities, charging points, and waste separation areas.
The light inside the parks will continue to be dim and directed downwards to minimize any disturbance to the wildlife within. No loud music, fireworks, or generators will be permitted. Caravan parks in Odisha will be booked via Ecotour Odisha. Only approved operators will be able to enter the parks using pre-registered caravans.
Guidelines for tourists have also been drawn by the Forest department. Movement of caravans will only be done along pre-defined routes and within specific time windows. Speed regulations will also be put in place, especially around sensitive areas. Waste segregation and proper sewage disposal methods will be compulsory for all tourists. Discharging grey water or sewage into forest areas is prohibited.
In addition to that, visitors will get briefings on the safety of wildlife before stepping into the zones. Feeding of animals is forbidden and in case of any wildlife anomaly, visitors should report this at once. In case any animal starts approaching the zone of the caravan, tourists have to remain in their cars.
A provisional parking cost of Rs. 1,000 has been decided for these caravan parks in Odisha on a daily basis. The charges for food, electricity, waste disposal, sewerage disposal, use of dormitories and recreational facilities would be made separately.
The government also aims to distribute income from tourism among local communities. 10% of this income will be distributed among the eco development committees and local communities, whereas the majority of the income will go into the maintenance of infrastructure and eco-tourism.