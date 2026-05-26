Caravan parks in Odisha: All you need to know about the state’s newest eco-friendly travel experience

Unlike commercial resorts, the caravan parks in Odisha will permit only transient stays. The government has stated that there will not be any permanent facilities or luxurious developments within the ecotourism areas. There can only be between four and five caravans at each place. This will depend on issues such as water availability and animal movements among others. According to authorities, the purpose of doing this is to make sure that there is nature-friendly tourism that fits in with nature.

What facilities will travellers get?

These caravan parks in Odisha will have basic yet eco-friendly facilities for travelers such as level parking space, solar energy lights, water facilities, charging points, and waste separation areas.

The light inside the parks will continue to be dim and directed downwards to minimize any disturbance to the wildlife within. No loud music, fireworks, or generators will be permitted. Caravan parks in Odisha will be booked via Ecotour Odisha. Only approved operators will be able to enter the parks using pre-registered caravans.

What are the waste rules for tourists?