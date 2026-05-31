Why can't cremation fire burn the feet of these salt farmers from Gujarat

It is said that only a navel isn't burnt during the cremation fire, but for this Indian community, it isn't just the navel but also their feet. They are the Agariyas, the salt farmers from Gujarat's Little Rann of Kutch area.

Agariyas: But why do the salt farmers have fireproof feet?

There actually is a scientific reason behind, and result of the same sounds pretty dreadful. This is mainly because of severe physical calcification. Decades of wading barefoot in hyper-saline groundwater cause their bones and skin to absorb excess minerals and calcium, eventually making their lower limbs stiff, abnormally dense and fire-resistant.

However gross or painful it may sound, the funeral pyre of an Agariya often leaves behind their unburnt feet, resulting in the families collecting the unburnt foot remains and separately bury them in salt-covered pits for the feet to decompose.