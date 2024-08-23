Zachary Ray explores the importance of perseverance and positivity in new collaborative single, 'Chasing The Sun'
Indie Musician Zachary Ray has been associated with the grassroots of the Indian music scene for a while now. As a music educator, Zachary’s experiences have taken him to various parts of the country, including Delhi, Kolkata and Nagpur. An alumna of the esteemed Berklee College of Music, Zachary’s musical abilities have also been lent to projects by other indie artistes like Geet Sagar, Akanksha Bhandari, Frntlfw, Jeanne Merchant, Siddharth Basrur and Avishek Dey. The musician, who grew up in Boston, USA, has recognised the ever-growing and diverse indie music scene and has now released an upbeat song called Chasing The Sun, in collaboration with Shreya Bhattacharya, another brilliant artiste from Mumbai. The song features an interesting score, reminiscent of the EDM tracks from the 2000s, with a vibrant message behind the same. We discover more in our chat with Zachary. Excerpts:
Tell us more about the themes explored in Chasing the Sun.
The song is about persevering through difficult times and maintaining a joyful perspective on life. It emphasises that even after the darkness, there’s always a brighter sky ahead. The idea behind the song is to keep striving and focusing on the positive side of things, no matter how tough the journey may seem
As a musician, which element in a song do you feel makes or breaks it?
The lyrics of a song are crucial because they serve as the primary means of communication between the artiste and the listener. Well-crafted lyrics can deeply resonate with listeners, conveying emotions, stories, and messages in a way that creates a strong connection. When lyrics are compelling, they enhance the overall experience, making the music memorable and impactful. If the lyrics fail to engage or lack depth, the potential to connect with the audience is diminished, and the song might not leave a lasting impression.
What is the best part about collaborating with another artiste on a song?
I think it involves the opportunity to merge different creative perspectives and talents. This synergy often leads to great ideas and unique soundscapes that might not emerge from solo work. Collaborating allows each artiste to challenge each other, blend our strengths, and push boundaries, resulting in a richer and more dynamic final product. It’s also a chance to learn from one another.
Tell us more about your upcoming EP.
The upcoming EP with Shreya is especially exciting because of our long history together. We’ve sung, taught, and collaborated over the years, and now we’re channelling that shared experience into this new project. Working with friends on music has always been one of my favourite experiences, and this EP is no exception. We’re diving into a fun electro-pop vibe that I believe will capture the energy and creativity we share. It’s a thrilling journey to create something new with someone whose musical journey is so intertwined with mine.