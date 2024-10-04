MGPA to present Indian premiere of Haydn’s ‘The Creation’

Western classical music has always had a strong following in Chennai, as noted by Madras Guild Performing Arts (MGPA) choir conductor Atul Jacob Isaac. With over three months of preparations, discussions with guest performers, and more, the Indian premiere of FJ Hayden’s composition, The Creation, by the iconic choral ensemble, is finally happening in the city. Franz Joseph Haydn, the Austrian composer from the 18th century, is known to have created this oratorio composition inspired by Genesis.
Much like the composition’s premise, the performance impacts the choral music society not just in the city, but the entire country. Atul tells us that this will be the first time that an ensemble will be performing the oratorio in its entirety, making it a spectacle to be witnessed. “The significance of this is that we are living in a time when we have just come out of Covid-19. We seem to value everything about life and nature. We see how nature impacts us every single day. Therefore, the beauty of The Creation is that it speaks about how everything that we see around us now was formed. Though it is an oratorio taken from the Bible and has scriptural references, we are just saying that this music speaks about nature's wonders. And this is set on a very lofty musical front. For the Chennai audience to witness an oratorio in full without any reductions is an event in itself. Nobody’s ever done The Creation in full. This is the first time it’s happening. That is why the MGPA is confident in saying that this is the Indian premiere of this oratorio,” says Atul.
He then highlights that presenting a sense of clarity in this performance was very crucial in ensuring that true justice was done to the original composition. He explains, “The reason why I have invited three of my friends from the United Kingdom is that this is an oratorio of a particular style and period of music. It takes a sense of study, discipline, and practice to understand how to render that piece of music in its true nature. That’s the reason why the three of them have studied in music conservatories in college in their respective disciplines. And I wish to bring that sense of clarity. And I just want to plant that in the minds of our young musicians here to take this culture forward.”
These musicians also join the chat as they look forward to taking the stage on D-day. Chief Conductor of The Gustav Mahler Society of Colombo (GMSC), Srimal Weerasinghe shares insights on how this project has developed since its inception. “This concert has been four years in the making. Atul and I started talking about this during the pandemic, and now we’re doing it. This is our first international performance. The collaboration has been exceptional, and we’re looking forward to joining the choir and the soloists to bring The Creation to Chennai,” he says.
Chennai girl and soloist Kristina Ammatil, a soprano trainer at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, notes, “There’s nobody more excited than I am to bring this music back home. Having started my musical journey in Chennai, bringing back Western classical music and The Creation is very near and dear to my heart. Please just come along and enjoy the spectacle this is going to be.” Soloist Maximilian Catalano, a baritone from the same institute, adds, “Being able to hear an epic piece like this, fully orchestrated with a large orchestra and a big choir behind you, and singers, is something special.”
Tickets start at INR450. October 5,6.30 pm onwards. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.