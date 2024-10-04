MGPA to present Indian premiere of Haydn’s ‘The Creation’

Much like the composition’s premise, the performance impacts the choral music society not just in the city, but the entire country. Atul tells us that this will be the first time that an ensemble will be performing the oratorio in its entirety, making it a spectacle to be witnessed. “The significance of this is that we are living in a time when we have just come out of Covid-19. We seem to value everything about life and nature. We see how nature impacts us every single day. Therefore, the beauty of The Creation is that it speaks about how everything that we see around us now was formed. Though it is an oratorio taken from the Bible and has scriptural references, we are just saying that this music speaks about nature's wonders. And this is set on a very lofty musical front. For the Chennai audience to witness an oratorio in full without any reductions is an event in itself. Nobody’s ever done The Creation in full. This is the first time it’s happening. That is why the MGPA is confident in saying that this is the Indian premiere of this oratorio,” says Atul.