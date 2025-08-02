Akon to kick off India tour in November 2025

Akon, who is behind hits like Smack That, Chammak Challo and Beautiful, is set for his November 2025 India Tour. White Fox, will spearhead the tour and Percept Live is joining as a co-producer.
Akon will perform on November 9 in Delhi, November 14 in Bengaluru and November 16 in Mumbai two days later.
“India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special. Let’s make history together,” Akon, the popular Senegalese-American singer/songwriter, said.
This is not Akon's first time in India. In February this year, pictures and videos surfaced of Akon singing hits at Sara Ali Khan's friend’s wedding in Mumbai.
Sara’s friend and one of the wedding guests, entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola, posted a video of his performance on her Instagram.
“@akon need my phone back. Oh hey @saraalikhan95,” she wrote, posting a video in which Akon took her phone and pointed it towards the crowd during the performance.
At the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15 last year, Akon performed several chart-topping songs, including Chammak Challo of course. Several of his performance videos went viral as well.
Akon even came to India for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash. Shah Rukh Khan and Radhika Merchant danced on stage as he sang the Ra.One number.
HSBC cardholders can get early access to tickets from August 8 at 1 pm, and general sales will start on August 10 at 10 pm, exclusively on District app by Zomato.
