Akon to kick off India tour in November 2025

Akon, who is behind hits like Smack That, Chammak Challo and Beautiful, is set for his November 2025 India Tour. White Fox, will spearhead the tour and Percept Live is joining as a co-producer.

Akon to perform in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai on his November tour this year

Akon will perform on November 9 in Delhi, November 14 in Bengaluru and November 16 in Mumbai two days later.

“India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special. Let’s make history together,” Akon, the popular Senegalese-American singer/songwriter, said.