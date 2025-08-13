Jisoo’s 'Your Love' special video transports fans to rainforest adventure

The visual setting for her MV was a tropical escape featuring nature nature-inspired aesthetic which complements her personality. For this song, Jisoo chose Rainforest Wild Asia in Singapore’s Mandai region. This choice made her video more captivating and visually appealing.

Fans were excited and wasted no time flooding X with her praise. One admirer wrote, “The queen of kpop coming to drop another iconic video we love to see it,” while another said, “Your love by Jisoo — visuals are EVERYTHING, this is cinema!” Many called it a perfect blend of artistry and emotion, with comments like “10/10 from my side” and “Oh she's a bop” echoing across timelines.

This song marks Jisoo's debut solo for the EP Amortage, which was released on February 14, 2025. The track stands out for its mix of electropop, pop-rock, and bubblegum pop influences, paired with Jisoo’s delicate, emotive vocal delivery. Earlier in March, she unveiled a White Day With Jisoo lyric video, and gave fans a more intimate connection with the track’s lyrics.