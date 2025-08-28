Sid Sriram releases SOL: A futuristic Tamil pop anthem featuring Mike Will-Made It and Usha Jey

Singer Sid Sriram has just dropped his most ambitious pop single to date, SOL, a Tamil- track that blends music and visuals into a rich, immersive experience. Written, composed, produced, and performed by the Kannala Kanne singer himself, the song also features additional production from Atlanta-based super producer Mike Will-Made It, adding an energetic bounce to Sid’s signature sound.

Sid Sriram’s SOL redefines Tamil pop with visual storytelling, dance fusion, and global sounds

Known for his soul-stirring romantic anthems, Sid takes a new direction with SOL, a vibrant celebration of love, joy, and evolution, brought to life through a stunning music video. Directed by Parasher Baruah, the visionary behind Sid’s devotional hit Sivanar, the video stars viral dancer Usha Jey and her crew, internationally recognised for fusing Bharatanatyam with hip-hop, injecting the narrative with tradition and contemporary flair.

Released under his joint venture with Warner Music India, the video unfolds in a surreal, futuristic landscape centered around a barren tree and ancient walls — symbols of memory and stillness. As Sid begins to sing, the world transforms with colour, light, and movement. Inspired by kolam patterns, Usha Jey’s “hybrid bharatham” choreography brings the visuals to life, creating a stunning fusion of the old and the new.

Speaking about the project, Sid shared, “I started writing SOL about a year ago in my bedroom in Fremont, CA. It came from a place of reflection and rediscovery. When Mike Will-Made It and I connected in Atlanta, he added the energy that pushed it further. The visual world was dreamt up by me, my sister Pallavi, my dad, and Parasher Baruah. It’s about joy, vibrance, love, and growth and having Usha Jey and her crew bring that to life was incredible.”

SOL marks a new chapter in Sid Sriram’s artistic journey, balancing the scale of his blockbuster playback hits with the intimacy of independent expression. Widely loved for chart-toppers like Srivalli (Pushpa), Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam), Nee Singam Dhan, and Minnalvala, as well as acclaimed indie releases like Sivanar and En Kadhaa/Kanne, Sid continues to reshape contemporary Indian music on a global scale.

As the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella, Sid has cultivated a worldwide fanbase and earned hundreds of millions of streams. Now, he’s set to bring SOL and more to life on stage with his first-ever multi-city India tour, kicking off on Bengaluru (November 22), Chennai (November 29) and Hyderabad (December 13)

SOL is now streaming on all major platforms.

