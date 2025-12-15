Shivjot drops new Punjabi duet Tere Jehi featuring Gurlez Akhtar

Punjabi singer Shivjot has just dropped his latest track, Tere Jehi, a high-energy duet, which celebrates playful conflict, bold egos, and the chemistry between two strong-willed lovers who are aware that they are one of a kind. Penned, composed, and sung by Shivjot himself, the track features powerful female vocals by Gurlez Akhtar, which adds depth and attitude to this vibrant Punjabi anthem.

Shivjot unveils energetic new Punjabi track Tere Jehi

The track, which blends romance with swagger, is loaded with peppy beats, infectious energy, and Shivjot’s signature Punjabi flair, which makes it a go-to-song for dance floors and wedding playlists.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Tere Jehi, Shivjot says, “People wait for my songs every wedding season. They love the beats and lyrics that perfectly fit their parties and dance functions. I wanted to create another wedding anthem, so I came up with this sweet-and-salty duet conversation on peppy beats. I loved how it turned out because it captures exactly the vibe we were aiming for.”

Interestingly, Shivjot first burst onto the independent music scene in 2014 with Ford vs Ford, a debut that swiftly established him as one of Punjab’s emerging exciting voices. His career gained momentum in 2017 with the global hit Palazzo, for which he joined forces with Kulwinder Billa. The song’s massive success earned Shivjot the Punjabi Music Award for Best Duet Vocalist (Male) and cemented his place in the industry.

Over the years, Shivjot has built an impressive repertoire of chart-topping songs including Sharara, Motti Motti Akh, Panjeban, Palazzo 2, and more. Known for his distinctive voice, sharp songwriting, and versatile musical style, he continues to be one of Punjabi music’s most dependable hitmakers with a growing international fanbase. With the latest number, the singer has yet again proven to music enthusiasts that he is a face to watch out for.

Tere Jehi is out now on all major streaming platforms.

