PastForward: Karthik Hebbar discusses carnatic music's transformation, inclusivity and change in Bengaluru

The artiste highlights how recent literature has brought about a change in mindset within the carnatic music space. “There is a change in mindset and the way musicians are looking at history and are engaging themselves with carnatic music. Right now, it has changed a bit due to a lot of conversations and literature that has come out in the past few years, thanks to people like TM Krishna and many other peers who have openly challenged what was taken for granted for so many years,” he highlights.

He further explains the de-centering that has been brought into concerts. “Now, there is no vocalist in the centre and an accompanist on the side. You don’t consider anybody accompanying artistes. They’re all your collaborators now. So, you sit equally. There is a change. Everybody takes centrestage,” he mentions. He points to other welcome changes in the field, “many youngsters are adopting that in their vocal presentation or in the concert presentation. In the posters of the concerts, people have started mentioning instrument makers who are otherwise neglected and forgotten. Instrument makers and ‘maintainers’ are all mentioned in the concert invitations, which is a superb change that has come.” Compositions like Chennai Poromboke Paadal of TM Krishna and the popular poem Nee Mattume by Perumal Murugan, tuned by K Arun Prakash, are some popular artworks that have brought to the fore the willingness and importance of embracing diversity in voices and subjects.