Burrah drops debut EP Letting Go

Punjabi pop artiste and songwriter Burrah has officially released his debut EP, Letting Go, in collaboration with Warner Music India. This three-track project marks a bold and emotional milestone in his musical journey, offering an intimate glimpse into the artist’s most honest self. Featuring the tracks Kyun Raatan Nu, Je Tu Hundi Naal, and Khuli Hawa, the EP includes powerful collaborations with Zero Chill, Jizzy, GNDHI, and Yogic.

Burrah unveils debut EP Letting Go — A soul-baring journey of healing and self-discovery

Blending heartfelt lyrics with a rich sonic palette, Letting Go captures the emotional weight of Burrah’s personal transformation. Each song unfolds like a diary entry—deeply personal, reflective, and raw—exploring themes of heartbreak, identity, growth, and liberation. With its fusion of Punjabi folk elements and modern influences like R&B, trap, jazz, and neo-soul, the EP carves a unique space in the indie-pop and Punjabi music landscape.

“I felt lost, like I was living a life that wasn’t truly mine—just what was expected of me,” Burrah shares. “Letting Go is my journey back to myself. Each track represents a moment of release and rediscovery. It’s not just music; it’s me stepping fully into my truth.”

From the emotional depth of Kyun Raatan Nu, which blends traditional instruments with contemporary beats, to the jazzy textures of Je Tu Hundi Naal, and the uplifting, breezy vibe of Khuli Hawa, Burrah’s debut is a genre-fluid exploration of sound and spirit. At its core, the project is a meditation on vulnerability and transformation, inviting listeners to connect not just with the music, but with the artist’s lived experience.

Burrah first made his mark with creative contributions to TVF, working on over 70 comedy sketches and acclaimed web series like Flames and Engineering Girls. He stepped into the music spotlight with the viral hit Dilli De Sardar Boys and reached new heights with Main Sochi Jawan on MTV Hustle 3. A trailblazer, Burrah became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at Lollapalooza and Magnetic Fields in 2022. Tracks like Kaloli, Bliss, and Kinu Mai Sunaava have further cemented his place as a rising voice in contemporary Indian music. His emotional Coke Studio Bharat performance of Udja in 2023 resonated widely, earning critical acclaim.

Beyond the stage and studio, Burrah has cultivated a deeply loyal fanbase. Known for building genuine, personal connections with his listeners, he creates not just songs—but safe spaces where people feel seen and understood.

With Letting Go, Burrah pushes the boundaries of Punjabi pop, combining innovation with emotional honesty. The EP is more than a musical debut—it's a declaration of selfhood and a call for authenticity in a world full of noise.

Letting Go is now streaming on all major platforms via Warner Music India.

