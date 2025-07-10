Meet the new face of Gen Z Carnatic

At just 25, PRI (Priyanka Akhilan) is shaping her own distinct sound, equal parts rooted in Carnatic tradition and spirited experimentation. With a new EP on the horizon, a growing discography of genre-bending singles, and viral TikToks to boot, the Toronto-raised, Singapore-born artiste is fast emerging as a modern voice for South Asian fusion music.

Her journey began, as many do, in childhood Carnatic classes, in this case, in Toronto at the age of four. “My mum put me in music early on. She and her siblings had all learned Carnatic music and played instruments, so it was part of the family,” she recalls. PRI trained under Smt. Kulanayaki Vivekananthan, and later under Sri MR Lenin, whom she met during a trip to Singapore. Though she initially treated music as a weekly chore, things changed in high school when she began to reconnect with the art. “Lenin sir was instrumental in improving my manodharmam,” she says. “That’s when I really started to take it seriously.”

While her foundation was steeped in classical music, her influences have always spanned genres, from Hariharan’s film hits to the Harry Potter soundtrack. “I was that kid who didn’t know any pop music at school dances,” she laughs. “My iPod was all Carnatic and film scores.”

Today, PRI’s work, whether through original tracks, Instagram reels or collaborations like Sakhi, freely blends her classical roots with modern sounds. “I’m always breaking rules,” she says. “When people ask what raga I've used to compose a certain melody, I never know what to say, so I always default to it being a "loose [insert raga]". It's why I love making my own music because there's less rules around it and I'm free to do what I want to create something that I like listening to.” But it’s this fearless approach that’s won her a loyal following online. “I just go with what sounds good to me. It has to feel right. That’s when you get goosebumps.”