Bassist Mohini Dey awes Berlin audience by blending Konnakol with rock

What is Konnakol, the ancient South Indian vocal art form?

It’s inspiring to see an Indian artiste chose to carry forward classical techniques, making them accessible to new global audiences. Mohini’s journey is a great reminder of how art evolves, and how culture stays alive in newer spaces.

Konnakol, is a fascinating and intricate art form of vocal percussion which originates from South Indian Carnatic music. The art form involves performing percussive syllables vocally. These syllables, known as solkattu, don't necessarily have dictionary definitions but are designed to mimic the sounds and rhythms of various percussion instruments, particularly the mridangam.

Konnakol is the spoken component of solkattu, a combination of these vocal syllables spoken while simultaneously counting the tala (meter or rhythmic cycle) with hand gestures. This simultaneous vocalisation and hand-counting is crucial for internalising and expressing complex rhythmic patterns. While Konnakol syllables are related to the articulations of instruments like the mridangam, ghatam, and kanjira, they are specifically optimised for vocal performance, but implementing with a bass guitar seem to be a very innovative eperiment, and we LOVE it!