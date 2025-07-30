Nora Fatehi and Shreya Ghoshal team up for a vocal powerhouse duet

Actor Nora Fatehi, who is also known globally for her dynamic performances and chart-topping tracks such as Pepeta, Dirty Little Secret, and Snake (with Jason Derulo), is entering a new creative forte. In an ambitious collaboration under the T-Series banner, she is now joining forces with acclaimed playback singer and melody queen Shreya Ghoshal for a cross-cultural duet.

Shreya Ghoshal, whose versatility spans decades and genres, adds gravitas to the collaboration. Her expressive delivery find a seamless complement in Nora’s bold, contemporary sound, resulting in a vocal interplay.

Blending global pop with Indian melodic traditions, the track moves beyond typical duet formats to present a genre-fluid composition. With striking visuals and a richly produced soundscape, the collaboration serves as more than just a meeting of two artists .

This musical pairing brings together two distinctive voices from different realms: Nora’s modern, global pop sensibility and Shreya’s classical depth and emotional resonance.

Besides, Nora is also teaming up with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny for a vibrant cross-cultural collaboration titled Tetema. The track, which blends African and Indian musical influences, will be an energetic fusion of rhythms, dance, and global appeal. In this, Nora won’t just feature visually but will also lend her voice to the track. She will be bringing her signature style with a dynamic blend of English, Swahili, and Hindi lyrics here. The upcoming track marks Nora and Rayvanny’s second collaboration together after the success of their 2019 viral hit Pepeta.

Coming to Bollywood, Nora is known for her chartbuster songs, including Garmi, O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Dance Meri Rani, Dilbar Dilbar, and Zaalim to name a few.