The sonic healing power of Indian music

With mental health now part of everyday conversations, people are exploring traditional methods of emotional healing. Indian music, long used for its therapeutic properties, is quietly making its way into mindfulness apps and yoga playlists.

Based on the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and yoga, Indian music uses sound and vibration to balance the body and mind

For centuries, Indian music has been more than just something to listen to, its been used to heal, to feel better, and to connect with something deeper.

One of the most special parts of these ancient techniques is the raga. A raga is a set of notes and patterns that isn’t just meant to sound beautiful—it’s created to bring out certain emotions or feelings. Some tunes focus on the early morning, some for night, and others for specific moods like joy, sadness, or calm. For example, Raga Bhairavi, often played in the morning, brings peace and quietness, while Raga Darbari Kanada, played late at night, helps release heavy emotions.

Instruments play a big role too. The tanpura, with its steady humming sound, creates a peaceful atmosphere that helps us stay present, while the tabla, with its complex rhythms, mirrors our heartbeat and breathing, helping the body feel in sync and relaxed.

Moreover, mantras like 'Om' are said to send vibrations through the body that help clear energy blockages and calm the mind. These sounds are believed to connect with the body’s chakras to bring a sense of inner peace.

Today, this ancient knowledge is making its way into modern spaces like yoga studios, therapy sessions, and wellness retreats. Musicians and healers are combining old ragas with new mindfulness practices, helping more people experience the calming effects of Indian music.