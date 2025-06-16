Savera releases his debut independent EP, Strongest Boy Alive

One of the most distinctive voices in India’s independent music scene, Savera has officially released his highly anticipated debut EP, Strongest Boy Alive. Comprising seven incredible tracks, the EP is a profound and deeply personal exploration of stillness, grief, healing and everything in between, written, composed and produced entirely by Savera himself.

Savera unveils debut EP Strongest Boy Alive — a poignant journey of self–discovery

Listeners were first given a glimpse into the EP with the earlier releases of Aahista and Veer Mere, the latter a collaboration with Punjabi artist Burrah, both of which garnered significant acclaim. The third track Galtiyaan, featuring celebrated vocalist Nikhita Gandhi, dropped just a day before the full EP. This track powerfully encapsulates the essence of Mumbai life – its ceaseless rush, pervasive noise and the nights that blend into one, reflecting on the pursuit of connection in all the wrong places and the ensuing emptiness.

Each song on the EP acts as a window into Savera’s personal journey. From the tranquil calm of Aahista to the emotional intensity of Veer Mere, the hazy solitude of Galtiyaan, the gentle hope of Fiza, the quiet acceptance of Deewar and the raw vulnerability of the title track Strongest Boy Alive, the collection beautifully portrays the imperfect beauty of the human experience. The EP concludes with Aahista (Acoustic), accompanied by a special performance video available on Savera’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking about the EP’s creation, Savera shared, “This EP came together in the quiet. Between long walks, surfing, and the kind of stillness that makes you feel everything more clearly. These songs weren’t made to impress anyone. They were made while slowing down, while trying to make sense of things – love, mistakes, grief, healing. It’s not perfect. But it’s honest.”

Strongest Boy Alive is now available across all major streaming platforms, marking a pivotal moment in Savera’s artistic journey and solidifying his position as a compelling independent storyteller. It’s not just a collection of songs; it’s a quiet reckoning, a healing and a homecoming.