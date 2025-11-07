Electronic music artiste Anyasa explores cultural fusion with Enamour in new track 'Bazaar'

Goa-based DJ and electronic music producer Anyasa’s signature twists get a new interpretation in a new collaborative single called Bazaar. Fresh, electrifying and engaging, this track was born during a fun campaign with LA-based DJ Enamour during their combined tour last year. “Bazaar is a track that truly bridges worlds. It’s rooted in India but designed for dance floors everywhere,” says Anyasa while describing the track.

Enamour’s global touch mixed with the popular Bollywood soundscape really gives the genre of house a fun little twist with this song. We caught up with Anyasa ahead of the release to learn more about the track and their collaboration.