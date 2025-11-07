Electronic music artiste Anyasa explores cultural fusion with Enamour in new track 'Bazaar'
Goa-based DJ and electronic music producer Anyasa’s signature twists get a new interpretation in a new collaborative single called Bazaar. Fresh, electrifying and engaging, this track was born during a fun campaign with LA-based DJ Enamour during their combined tour last year. “Bazaar is a track that truly bridges worlds. It’s rooted in India but designed for dance floors everywhere,” says Anyasa while describing the track.
Enamour’s global touch mixed with the popular Bollywood soundscape really gives the genre of house a fun little twist with this song. We caught up with Anyasa ahead of the release to learn more about the track and their collaboration.
Goa meets LA: Anyasa and Enamour's 'Bazaar' bridges musical worlds
Can you share a specific moment from your memory that directly inspired a sound, texture or even the title of Bazaar ?
We were at my favourite dosa spot in Goa and heard a really funky Bollywood track come through on the speakers. We were intrigued by the unique groove and decided to build an idea around that vibe.
DJ Enamour mentioned wanting to capture the, “raw energy of classic Bollywood dance scenes.” What was the mood board like while producing the track?
We didn’t reference any specific scenes but rather looked at a few different videos from about a decade ago which I think was an amazing time for Bollywood music. Some of the music directors we referenced were Vishal-Shekar; and Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.
In the context of electronic music, where do you see the most potential for this kind of cross-continental fusion in the years to come?
Electronic music is seeing a ton of ethnic influenced sub-genres coming through and the two biggest global ones have been Latin and Afro house. I think there’s pretty solid potential for both of them to fuse really well with Bollywood music but it has to be done in the right context and with really smart songwriting and production.
What are some of your favourite recent out-of-the-box collaborations?
I just announced Housewerk, an exciting concept party with techno legend Arjun Vagale. It’s our tribute to the roots of dance music and a step toward reimagining its future in India.
What’s next for you?
We have another single that we’ve worked on together and will plan a release for that one soon. We’re also looking to work on more music together in the future and might bring it all together for an EP!
Bazaar is streaming across all audio platforms.
