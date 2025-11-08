Anoushka Shankar bags two Grammy nominations for Chapter III: We Return to Light and Daybreak

11-time Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar has added two more golden feathers to her cap, earning two Grammy nominations this year. Her musical pieces are nominated in two prestigious categories - Best Global Music Album for Chapter III - We Return to Light and Best Global Music Performance for Daybreak, with both featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar. Her latest feat makes her the most nominated Indian woman on a global level, an second-most nominated Indian musician after Zubin Mehta, Indian conductor of Western classical music.

Anoushka Shankar bags two Grammy nominations

As she basks in the glory of two Grammy nominations, she is also gearing up for ‘Chapters’ Tour in India. With this milestone tour, she celebrates 30 years of pushing musical boundaries and also comes a full circle with the beginning of her Chapters trilogy. The tour is scheduled to be held from 30th January - 8th February, next year.

Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter III - We Return to Light is written in collaboration with virtuoso sarodist-composer Alam Khan, the grandson of Ravi Shankar’s guru the legendary Baba Aladdin Khan and son of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Sarathy Korwar, an inspiring composer, percussionist and treasured member of Anoushka’s band. Meanwhile, Daybreak is also written in collaboration with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.

Over three decades, her work has transcended boundaries of contemporary music. Each of her albums has shown a transformative evolution, ranging from classical lineage to electronic experimentation, cinematic composition, global collaborations, spoken word, and more - showcasing a voice that refuses to repeat itself. Her nominations range across categories, demonstrating her willingness to take creative artistic risks.

Anoushka’s versatile musical pieces are nominated alongside a range of creations by renowned artists - Sounds Of Kumbha by Siddhant Bhatia, No Sign of Weakness by Burna Boy, Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia, EoO by Bad Bunny, Cantando en el Camino by Ciro Hurtado and many others.

Despite her versatility and consistent critical acclaim, Anoushka is yet to bag a Grammy. It’s not whether her body of work stands tall with the recognition - the question is when she will finally receive it!

With 12th and 13th Grammy nominations and the upcoming India Tour, Anoushka Shankar proudly reaffirms herself as a trailblazer in the global music space.

