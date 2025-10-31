Anoushka Shankar returns to India with the ‘Chapters’ Tour, marking 30 years of musical evolution

It’s been 30 years since Anoushka Shankar first walked onto a stage with her sitar. Now she’s back where it all began — India. What started as an inherited legacy, has grown into a voice that’s unmistakably her own. Over the years, she’s moved easily between worlds — classical and contemporary, East and West, tradition and risk.

Anoushka Shankar brings the Chapters trilogy to India

From child prodigy to boundary-breaker, Anoushka has changed how the sitar is heard. She’s played alongside Norah Jones, Sting, Nitin Sawhney, and Herbie Hancock — each collaboration adding a new shade to her music. With 11 Grammy Awards nominations, her sound has drifted from ragas to electronic landscapes, and through it all, she’s stayed true to her classical training while never standing still.

Now, as her Chapters Tour India 2026, brings the trilogy home, the return feels right. The first notes of her story were played here, and now they find their way back. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, Anoushka reflects on this sense of coming home — and on how music still keeps her searching.

Excerpts: