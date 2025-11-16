Jazz virtuoso John Shannon decodes his unique sound, new album and Indian collaborations

A

The album A Day in Tarifa was inspired by both my travels as well as my hometown of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh represents a strong history of jazz musicians such as Ahmad Jamal, Art Blakey and George Benson, amongst others. I find the natural world is a strong force of inspiration in this. Tarifa, on the other hand, is a coastal town on the southern tip of Andalusian Spain, where you can see North Africa across the water channel and the two cultures seem to mix in this incredible vibe capitalised by the wind-swept ocean. It is also the windsurfing capital of the world. In the song A Day in Tarifa I try to take those feelings of being there and that imagery in my mind and put them into an aural landscape for the listener and for myself to travel through.