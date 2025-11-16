Jazz virtuoso John Shannon decodes his unique sound, new album and Indian collaborations
When jazz lovers mean their music transports them to an indescribable place, this is the kind of score they might be referring to. Jazz guitarist, composer and co-founder of Con Alma Jazz Club, virtuoso John Shannon is all set to present his compositions to the Indian crowd right here in namma uru. Having just released his latest album A Day in Tarifa, John’s music will ensure a deep spiritual exploration aligned with some traditional jazz tunes. Here’s John discussing his tracks, writing style, the idea behind the A Day in Tarifa album and more ahead of his performance.
Exploring jazz's depths: John Shannon's unique sound comes to Bengaluru
Tell us about all that we can expect from your show in Bengaluru?
I am very excited and grateful to be performing in India. You can expect a concert of unique compositions and improvisation in jazz geared towards transcendence through music.
Do tell us about Jevon Rushton (drums) and Xavier Jackson (organ), who will be performing with you?
My group is in the organ trio vein of jazz music. Drummer Jevon Rushton brings a strong energy to the music that helps propel the songs and Xavier Jackson brings his unique flavour of organ playing, derived from American gospel and blues music.
We’d also love to know more about your album A Day in Tarifa. What inspired it?
The album A Day in Tarifa was inspired by both my travels as well as my hometown of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh represents a strong history of jazz musicians such as Ahmad Jamal, Art Blakey and George Benson, amongst others. I find the natural world is a strong force of inspiration in this. Tarifa, on the other hand, is a coastal town on the southern tip of Andalusian Spain, where you can see North Africa across the water channel and the two cultures seem to mix in this incredible vibe capitalised by the wind-swept ocean. It is also the windsurfing capital of the world. In the song A Day in Tarifa I try to take those feelings of being there and that imagery in my mind and put them into an aural landscape for the listener and for myself to travel through.
Have you encountered any Indian musicians that you may want to collaborate with?
I have worked with a handful of incredible Indian musicians. I collaborated with the great Karsh Kale on his last record, Up. I co-wrote the song Following Sunlight with him and played guitar and sang on the track as well. I have a track supposed to be coming out on his next record that we co-wrote together, too.
A Day in Tarifa in is streaming on all platfo